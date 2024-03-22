Why Your March Salary May Be Late

The system that manages transfers in Europe will suspend exchanges during the Easter weekend, which this year falls at the end of the month.

You may have to be patient. As reported by Journal du Geek, March salaries may be paid a few days late this year. Issue: Closure of the Target 2 system handling SEPA transfers between banks in Europe between Friday 29 March and Monday 1 April.

Concretely, this means that transfers will be suspended from Good Friday and at the end of the month throughout Easter week this year. Hence the transfer made on Thursday March 28 cannot reach the beneficiary’s account before April 2. Hence the potential impact on salary payments.

Internal and express transport is still possible

Every year, the European Central Bank (ECB), which administers the Target 2 payment system, closes exchanges every Saturday and Sunday, as well as public holidays including Good Friday (which is not a public holiday in France) and Easter Monday. Transfers will also be suspended on Wednesday 1 May, Wednesday 25 December and Thursday 26 December.

Some operations will still be possible during the Easter weekend. This is the case for internal transfers between two accounts managed by the same bank, as well as for instant transfers which, however, are often billed despite their total free payment plan remaining in the coming months, according to a regulation adopted at the end of February. European Union.