Why you should be careful about the dose when you take paracetamol – Ouest-France evening edition

By Mathilde LE PETITCORPS.

British researchers have highlighted a worrying side effect of paracetamol. Medicines containing it, marketed as Dolipren, Dufalgan or Eferalgan, should not be taken lightly and the dosage should be respected. Clarification with Sylvie Pissard, Professor of the Nantes Faculty of Pharmacy.

A toothache and we swallow Dolipren, a headache and we take Dufalgan… these drugs are paracetamol, “The most used painkiller in France”, Consumer organization UFC-Que Choisir recalls on its website. These pills are part of our daily medicine, and are often taken as self-medication. Almost no one doubts it. However, paracetamol remains a drug and like any other drug it can have side effects. In this particular case, it is rare but it exists, and can take the form of skin rashes, digestive disorders or nosebleeds, according to the instructions for Paracetamol EG 1 g tablets, which are provided on the Internet site of the public database. Medicines.

The instructions also indicate that taking this pill can cause sudden discomfort along with a drop in blood pressure. But it does not specify anything about the opposite effect, namely a possible increase in blood pressure. However, British researchers highlighted this as part of a study funded by the British Heart Foundation published in 2022 on the website of the United States National Library of Medicine, a library specializing in medicine in the United States, reports UFC-Que. Choice.

Fear of increased risk of cardiovascular problems

According to these scientists, Dufalgan, Eferalgan or even Dolipren can increase blood pressure by 5 mm Hg on systolic pressure (highest number of blood pressure) and 1.5 mm Hg on diastolic pressure (highest). In people suffering from hypertension. Whether this phenomenon occurs in people with normal blood pressure remains to be seen.

The researchers obtained these results with about a hundred volunteers suffering from hypertension, to whom they successively gave 4 grams of paracetamol per day for two weeks, then a placebo containing no active substance for the same period.

According to the researchers this increase is not very significant but “This leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular problems”They explain in the study.

This is not the first time a study has looked at the risk of hypertension linked to paracetamol. Other researchers have observed that long-term use of paracetamol is associated with an increased risk of hypertension. “But these studies did not make it possible to know whether the drug was really involved or whether other factors were at play”British researchers detailed.

“There is absolutely no risk of taking paracetamol from time to time”

These results do not surprise Sylvie Pissard, a professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy of Nantes (Loire-Atlantique) and a hospital practitioner.evening edition In 2022. “This is not particularly new, studies on the subject have already been published in 2002 and 2005”, she reminds us. And then, it is better to be careful with the results of the British study: “Very few people use paracetamol long term”. The expert also highlights the fact that the participants in this latest study were hypertensive: “To really know if taking dolipren increases blood pressure, we need to repeat the study with participants with normal blood pressure”.

A teacher at the Faculty of Pharmacy, on the contrary, wishes to remind “There is absolutely no risk in taking paracetamol periodically in case of pain”. Of course, we must respect the rules of good practice, ie “Take the right medicine according to your ailments and respect the recommended dosage”. That is, for paracetamol: “You should not take more than 4 grams per day for adults. And this amount must be divided into four doses”. Remembers the expert.

“And obviously if 1.5 grams is enough to calm the pain, you should stick with it. We take paracetamol and other medicines only when we need them”Remembers the expert.

Only one thing can be dangerous with paracetamol, “It’s an overdose”. In addition to increased blood pressure “This can lead to other unwanted effects and liver toxicity especially when 4 grams are exceeded or in people with liver failure”.

Sylvie Piessard agrees “Since this drug is available without a prescription, it can be misused if the patient is not well informed”. Yet she insists: “We must be right about all of this: paracetamol poses no risk when taken judiciously”.