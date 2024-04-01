Why buy the Galaxy S24 when this Samsung smartphone exists?

Moreover, now you have a gift by ordering this smartphone from the official Samsung Store, all the more reason to get it!

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is certainly a great smartphone, but what would you think if I told you that it was possible to get a high-performance Samsung smartphone with an equally successful design for less than €500? The recently released Samsung Galaxy A55 by Samsung is great value for money and has it all! And these are not empty words! The Galaxy A55 benefits from all of Samsung’s specs, notably the Exynos chip with 8GB of RAM, an excellent quality Super AMOLED screen and a claimed 2-day battery life. Want more? right now Samsung offers you a pair of Galaxy Buds FE wireless headphones !









Samsung Galaxy A55 technical sheet





screen : 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution

: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution Processor: Exynos 1480

Exynos 1480 Ram: 8 GB

8 GB Collection: 128GB or 256GB, expandable via microSD

128GB or 256GB, expandable via microSD Main Camera: 50MP

50MP Front Camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5000 mAh, 25W fast charging





Are you still here? Well, ok, to give you more information on the Galaxy A55, it is definitely the best mid-ranger of the moment. Samsung has done a great job on the A55 to make it a pleasant and versatile smartphone for everyday use. Whether you are a gamer, video content consumer and photography enthusiast, The Galaxy A55 will accomplish each of these missions brilliantly and swiftly, Thanks 5G. So yes, it’s not a racing beast in all respects, but that’s not what we’re asking of it. If you want to get the best look at the S24 Ultra!









Galaxy A55 Promo: The Official Samsung Store Is Giving A Great Gift!





On the Samsung Store, the Galaxy A55 is listed at €499 but right now The headphones are offered at a price of €99. And with this? €50 additional discount When returning your smartphone! For example by returning your Galaxy A53 in good condition, this gives you a discount of €132! Take advantage of this impressive offer and don’t forget to finish it!







