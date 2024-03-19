Why are dates considered a superfood?

Dates are a wealth of health benefits. Packed with energy and essential nutrients, they appeal to gourmets while providing countless benefits to the body. Native to warm lands from the Maghreb to Asia, including parts of the Arabian Peninsula and the United States, date palms are grown on palm trees and come in many varieties. Each type of date has its own characteristics, but all have similar nutritional properties that make them the health food of choice.

Concentration of energy and nutrients

Don’t be fooled by its small size, the date is an extraordinary source of vitality. At the core of its features, its energy contribution is significant, making it an ideal snack to recharge the batteries. It is particularly rich in vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B5 and rich in minerals like potassium, magnesium and iron, which are essential for the proper functioning of the human body.

In addition to its contribution of vitamins and minerals, dates are also appreciated for their high content of natural sugars such as glucose, fructose and sucrose, which give them instant energizing properties, which are beneficial for quickly replenishing energy deficits.

Fiber makes digestion easier

Known for its richness in fiber, dates prove to be an excellent partner for digestion. Research has shown that regular consumption of dates significantly improves stool quality and thus contributes to better digestion. Thus this fruit becomes an invaluable ally against constipation and transitory disorders.

Dates also play a role in controlling appetite and controlling hunger pangs. In the context of a balanced diet, they can contribute to feelings of satiety and help prevent fat accumulation, thanks to their natural appetite suppressing effect.

A superfood with antioxidant properties

Dates are a treasure trove of antioxidants, with high concentrations of flavonoids, carotenoids and phenolic acids. These compounds are essential to combat oxidative stress in the body, thus contributing to the neutralization of free radicals and slowing down cellular aging. Dates are therefore beneficial for maintaining general health and preventing age-related diseases.

They are also an interesting food option for people suffering from anemia. With a 100 gram portion of dates, iron intake reaches about 11% of the recommended daily requirement, thus promoting red blood cell production and better tissue oxygenation.