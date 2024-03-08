Why are big creators like Mr. Beast not interested in X platform

Financial issues behind platform selection

It is undeniable Advertising revenue sharing For some creators it can be a crucial consideration when choosing a platform to publish their content. This is particularly the case for YouTube, where creators who meet the eligibility criteria can receive a share of the revenue generated by their publications. However, it seems that some other platforms, such as those developed by Elon Musk and whose specific example will be discussed below, are not yet enough to convince influential creators like Mr. Beast with their current monetization systems.

Mr. Beast says no to Elon Musk: An example of the X platform

On December 30, Mr. Beast announced his new YouTube video by posting on X and inviting his subscribers to watch it. In response to a user’s request that the video be published on X as well, the famous YouTuber said: “ My videos cost millions to make and even if they get a billion views” In other words, monetization on this platform doesn’t seem to interest the big creators yet, according to Mr. Beast.

It is important to clarify that Mr. Beast is not known to have any particular problems with X or Elon Musk, on the contrary, he even claims to be the “official super CEO” of the platform in his biography.

New platforms need creators

Like all other platforms, Attract quality content creators To expand its catalog and compete effectively with industry giants like YouTube. In September, X’s actual CEO, Linda Yaccerino, announced that the platform had already paid out a total of $20 million to creators.

X offers several ways to generate revenue and also gives creators a share of advertising revenue. Despite everything, these efforts currently seem insufficient to interest influential figures like Mr. Beast.

Financial investments are at stake for great creators

Mr. Beast’s refusal to post his videos on the X platform represents a crucial problem for the biggest creators: Financing their production requires huge budgets. As a reminder, Mr. Beast mentions the fact that his videos cost millions to produce and cannot be covered by the revenue generated on X even in the case of billions of views.

Faced with this situation, it is clear that in order to attract and retain influential creators, platforms have to implement monetization strategies that are attractive and viable in the long run.

Development outlook for X and other new platforms

It should be noted that X is still in the relatively early stages of its development. So it is possible that the platform will improve its revenue sharing mechanism and thus manage to convince web stars like Mr. Beast to publish their content there.

For this, it will be crucial to offer these platforms Competitive financial offer Against industry behemoths like YouTube, which already has a strong community of creators and enjoys a head start in terms of monetization.

In conclusion, it seems clear now that creators like Mr. Beast need solid sources of funding to continue their activities and produce more and more big-budget videos. Platforms that wish to attract this talent and build a catalog of quality content will have to innovate and compete with market giants in terms of remuneration for creators.