Who will Basirou Dimaye Faye surround himself with to further his project?

Five days after the presidential election, Basirou Dimaye Fay is the new president of Senegal. He was elected in the first round with 54% of the vote, according to provisional figures that must still be approved by the Constitutional Council. According to his party, Pastef, he will be inaugurated on April 2, at the end of Mackie Saul’s mandate, then he will form his first government on April 5, the day after a national holiday.

With our correspondent in Dakar, Juliet Dubois

The key, we say at Pastef, is to act quickly on the new president-elect’s priorities, the economy, the cost of living and food sovereignty. For this, the government will be composed mostly of technocrats and not necessarily prominent political figures. There may be statistics ” Neutral ”, without political commitment, as well as people from the diaspora.

The new president may also surround himself with members of the President Diomey coalition, which includes about a hundred smaller parties and movements. We find there, for example, former trade unionist Dame Mbodj or former Prime Minister Mimi Touré. The most important thing, we insist at Pastef, is the breakdown and ” project “Worn by Basiro diomaye faye and Osman Sonko.

For the position, certainly, of Osman Sonko, the future president confirmed in the columns the world Nor had he promised her anything. So all options are open for a government role, as a close advisor or even as the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Finally, can the main traditional parties play a role in this new government? The PDS, which endorsed Basirou Diomay Faye a few days before the election, is open to discussion in any case and according to Maguet Sy, “ We do not close any partitions But he made it clear that if there was a discussion, it would be with party leaders Abdulaye Wade and Karim Wade.

