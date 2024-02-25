Who was the head of the Sinaloa cartel who envied the fame of ‘El Chapo’ and ‘El Mayo’

‘El Mayo’ Zambada and ‘El Chapo’ Guzman. (Photo: Steve Allen)

During the first decade of the 2000s, the The Sinaloa Cartel It established itself as one of the most relevant criminal organizations for the authorities.

The cartel became a threat to Mexico and the United States due to its expansion by various states and the support it received from authorities to combat rival groups.

As its main leaders, this structure had Joaquin.L Chapo‘ Guzmán – escapes from Puente Grande prison in January 2001 – and Ismail’MayAccording to a recent interview published by journalist Ioan Grillo, ‘Zambada, whose international recognition was a source of envy for other important crime bosses.

Daisy flowerswho, together with his brother Pedro, came to the United States as the head of one of the most relevant cells of the Sinaloa cartel for the trafficking of cocaine, chats with Ioan Grillo and recalls part of his criminal career.

Twins Margarito (left) and Pedro Flores (right) were key witnesses in the trial against Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. (Photo: Featured)

During the conversation, the Chicago-born former trafficker admitted that his relationship with the cartel’s biggest leaders had many obstacles.

In 2005, for example, a group of hitmen forced him to travel to the mountains to negotiate directly with ‘El Chapo’ for the release of his brother Pedro. I kidnapped him.

“Of all the drug traffickers I’ve dealt with, he (‘El Chapo’) was probably the most difficult” Margarito noted.

At that time, ‘El Chapo’ was considered by the United States as the supreme leader of the criminal structure. However, Margarito’s statements show that she was the person responsible for the largest amount of cocaine shipped into the country. Arturo Beltran LeyvaNickname’Barbas‘

As part of their collaboration with the subject, the Flores twins transferred nearly $1.8 billion in drug trafficking profits to Mexico.

Arturo Beltrán Leyva was also known by the nickname ‘El Botas Blancas’ (The Infobay).

When talking about Beltran Leyva, Margarito Flores called him “A calculator“And” one of the best businessmen in the world of drug trafficking.

However, ‘Al Barbas’s accounting abilities and calculating his millionaire income were often overshadowed by him. violent characterBecause he had a reputation for being a murderer and was also involved in acts of cannibalism, the journalist explains.

Despite its ability to move tons of drugs, ‘El Barbas’ did not get the same fame as ‘El Chapo’ and ‘El Mayo’. And it bothers him.

“It’s always about legacy. To them (bosses), you are your name. There are no limits when it comes to violence. (Arturo Beltrán Leyva) will do things to put exclamation points on them,” said Margarito Flores, adding that ‘El Barbas’ is willing to do anything to get his name highlighted in the criminal panorama.

Ultimately, Arturo Beltrán Leyva would become the protagonist of one of the most violent events in the country’s recent history. He December 16, 2009A group of hitmen resisted orders from the Navy Secretariat for nearly four hours (Semer) which resulted in the killing also known as the ‘White Boot’.

Images of the aftermath of the confrontation mark one of the bloodiest episodes of the so-called ‘war on drugs’.