Who was Cesar Chavez and why is he important in the US?

(CNN Spanish) — March 31 commemorates the life of legendary leader Cesar Chavez, a California farmworker rights activist. “If possible!” A slogan that Chávez used to defend farm workers.

Chávez, a Mexican-American union leader, was born on March 31, 1927, in Yuma, Arizona. He grew up in a family of farm workers who moved to California.

“Cesar Chavez was a person who was very similar to thousands of other people,” Paul Chavez, the activist’s son, told CNN. “My father came from a very humble family in Arizona. He had his ranch, which was very small, and they lost it. And, when they lost because they couldn’t pay the taxes, they came to California,” he added.

Chávez is known for his fight for the civil and labor rights of agricultural workers. dFor several decades he fought for humane treatment and safe working conditions for farmers in the United States, as he himself worked in the fields and saw the problems the workers faced.

“He was a peasant leader, but more than that, I believe he was an inspiration to the entire nation,” commented Paul Chavez.

In 1962, together with activist Dolores Huerta, Chávez founded the Agricultural Workers Union. “United Farm Workers” (UFW) to defend the rights of farmers. This union was the first of its kind in the United States.

Chávez and his organization joined Filipino American farm workers in the 1965 Delano Grape Strike, protesting the poor pay and treatment of workers.

In 1968, Chávez went on a hunger strike for more than two weeks, a strike that Senator Robert F. resulted in a meeting with Kennedy, who was appalled by the working conditions he witnessed and pledged his support to Chávez and his cause. The efforts of the labor groups finally triumphed.

“After five years of strike and boycott against the grape herders, victory has been achieved,” he said. Paul Chavez.

in their demands they thought Better working conditions, a ban on the use of pesticides on all grapes and payment of a living wage. After many years their demand for better working conditions was met and economic

Chavez died of natural causes in Arizona on April 23, 1993, at the age of 66.

The legendary farmer leader is, so far, the only Latino is celebrated With leave in the United States. President Barack Obama honored Chávez during his administration, declaring the anniversary of his birth, March 31, as Cesar Chávez Day.

Obama designated the union leader’s home and grave as a national monument. This monument is located in Keene, California.

The rallying cry of the Chávez movement was “Yes we can!” And that translates to, “Yes we can!” It became an Obama-Biden campaign slogan en route to winning the 2008 presidential election.

Since his death, Chávez has been honored in a number of ways. His life also made it to the big screen in Hollywood.

Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2023 and has been updated.