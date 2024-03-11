Who is Robbie Arnett? -Meet Elizabeth Olsen’s husband

Back in 2021, Elizabeth Olson dropped some key information about her personal life while being interviewed by Kaley Cuoco. Diversityof Actors upon actors Series Olsen has been with her longtime partner, Robbie Arnett, since 2017, but she suddenly recognized him as her husband. The interview was about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness And Wandavision, Starring Olsen as the Scarlet Witch. The mention of magic reminds Olsen that Arnett decorated her interview background in her honor.

“I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic– You know, the Little miss Books? They are these classic books, but because of ‘magic’ Wandavision Because it’s so cute!” Olsen said.

So here we know about Robbie Arnett, Elizabeth Olsen the husband.

Who is Robbie Arnett?

Arnett, 31, is a musician from Los Angeles, part of the band Milo Greene. The trio released their self-titled debut album in 2012. They have since been released control In 2015 and the third album, adult contemporary, In 2018. Olsen clearly loves that her boyfriend is a musician, Self in the morning In 2017And her “boyfriend is in a cool band.”

Arnett is also an author, co-writing a children’s book titled Olsen Hattie Harmony: Anxiety DetectivePublished in June 2022. Olson said people,”Robbie and I couldn’t be more excited to introduce Hattie Harmony to the world. Inspired by the picture books we loved as children, we hope Hattie will become a friend and a welcome reminder to be kind to yourself and each other.”

she later told Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Kay Arnett came up with the title, Panicked, “He is my husband. He is very smart.”

The book is now getting a sequel.

How did Olsen and Arnett meet?

The pair met through a mutual friend while on vacation in Mexico and started dating in February of 2017. E! News At the time they were in an “exclusive relationship” and the actress was very “excited” about her new man.

“He deserves it,” they added. “Although it’s very new, they already like each other very much.”

They were first photographed at a public event in July of that year, attending the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Rowley//Getty Images

In September of that year, they attended a pre-Emmy party together in Los Angeles, a slightly more formal relationship launch.

Michael Kovac//Getty Images

Arnett bonded with Olsen as she moved around for his intense Marvel shooting schedule, traveling with him to London while she worked. Doctor Strange, According to Diversity.

During an interview on the podcast Table Manners with Jesse W, Olsen discussed their time together in the UK, saying, “I’m having the most time. I’m with my male partner and we’re in Richmond…we’re living the British dream, in this house, right next to the water in Richmond. We want to figure out how to stay here so now we want to write a rom-com…because we don’t want to leave…I already have such an affinity for England that last year we were figuring out how we could legally We can do it. Lives here.”

The couple worked together in 2018, teaming up with the nonprofit The Latitude Project to organize a trip to Nicaragua to help improve access to fresh water after Hurricane Nate.

When did Olsen and Arnett get married?

There doesn’t seem to be a widely known exact date, but in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show She suggested that it happened before 2020.

“We eloped and then we got married another time and that was before COVID,” she said. Indeed, a blessed union!

Where have they been seen lately?

The couple tends to keep a very low profile. But on Thursday, October 19, they were photographed taking a casual stroll in New York City and then again the next day shopping in Lower Manhattan.

Gotham//Getty Images

On both days, the couple wore baseball caps and layered fall looks in warm tones. On Thursday, Olson wore a long black trench to match his hat, while Arnett wore a vivid orange cropped jacket to match his hat.

Did Arnett attend the 2024 awards show with Olsen?

Yes. The couple posed together at the 2024 Golden Globes in January, where Olsen wore a sheer white bridal lace dress.