WHO is concerned about the spread of the disease, which is responsible for five deaths in Europe

Last year and in the first months of 2024, many European countries warned of an increase in cases of “psittacosis”. Respiratory illness associated with exposure to wild birds. The WHO is issuing the warning without citing any cases in France.

At this stage, France is not worried. In a bulletin shared this Tuesday, March 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns of an increase in cases of psittacosis in Europe, a respiratory disease transmitted by wild and domestic birds.

“Psytacosis is a respiratory infection caused by Chlamydophila psittaci, a bacteria that often infects birds,” state the agency’s services.

Throughout 2023 and during the first months of 2024, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands reported cases identified on their soil, thanks to a health surveillance system at the level of the European Union. In each of these countries, several dozen cases have been reported in recent months, an “unusual and unexpected increase”. France is not mentioned.

Low mortality, five deaths confirmed

Data shared indicates infection in domestic or wild birds. For example, in Germany, many of the 19 cases reported in the last 14 months have been linked to exposure to domestic birds: parrots, chickens or domesticated pigeons.

Chlamydophila psittaci has been reported in more than 450 avian species, according to the WHO. But it is also known in mammals such as cats, dogs, pigs and reptiles.

Across Europe, five deaths associated with this respiratory disease have been reported since the beginning of 2023. Although the disease is presented as “mild” by WHO. Recognized symptoms are: fever, chills, headache or dry cough.

“Prompt antibiotic treatment is effective and helps prevent complications such as pneumonia. With appropriate antibiotic treatment, psittacosis rarely leads to death (less than 1 in 100 cases),” the organization assures.

There is no human-to-human transmission

It is also important to note that humans do not transmit the bacteria to other humans. According to experts, the risk of human-to-human transmission is “low probability”.

Direct spread by birds is also considered unlikely.

As a precautionary measure, the WHO still lists some precautions. For example, suspected cases are urged to be tried and awareness raised among bird owners. And, as with other diseases, good hygiene and hand washing are recommended, especially when handling birds or their droppings.