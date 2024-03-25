While waiting for the official results, the Diomaye Faye camp shows its confidence

In Senegal, will there be a second round or a winner from the first round of presidential elections? For the moment, no official results have been announced. Raw results from polling stations, published by the Senegalese press, give the opposition candidate, Basirou Diomey Faye, an advantage, putting him ahead of the former prime minister, Amadou Ba, on the second day of the presidential election. So this morning Senegal is still in limbo.

With our correspondent in Dakar, Leigh-Lisa Westerhoff

The first official results of the presidency Mu Senegal Departmental level should be published from today itself. Government candidate Amadou Ba promised to comment on the results at midday. But in the meantime, since yesterday evening, Senegalese have had access to the raw results, collected polling station by polling station. The results put the opposition candidate, Basirou Dimaye Faye, ahead. In addition, at least 7 of the 17 presidential candidates have already recognized the victory of the former Pastef candidate.

But on the side of the majority candidate, Amado Bani, we believe it is too early to celebrate. According to the majority candidate’s team estimate, based on 30% of the vote count, there should be a second round. The statement of the two main candidates was awaited till late night. They were finally postponed until today.

Presidential elections in Senegal: Report at the candidates’ headquarters in Dakar, one evening of the first round Thea Olivier

A peaceful polling day

We have to wait a bit before the official results are out. But in the meantime, Senegal experienced an almost exemplary day of voting across the country. Senegalese voted peacefully and without major incident. After these last weeks of uncertainty, Senegalese were happy to be able to exercise their right to vote. This is seen in a polling station in the center of Dakar as explained by a voter.

For him, it is “ The only satisfaction is the fact that elections have been organized. With this delay, we all had a problem, we were all a bit worried. But, the fact that it happened, we know that it is good for the country. That would calm things down, they would allow the population to make their choices and exercise their civil rights. At least that is encouraging and deserves congratulations. »

Presidential election in Senegal: In Ziguinchor, supporters of Basirou Diomay Faye rejoice on the eve of the first round Charlotte Idrac

Most polling stations in the country opened and closed on time. Participation rate is yet to be confirmed. It is not certain that Senegal will do better than 66% participation in 2019.

The only downside is the fact that only the major candidates deployed their agents in the polling stations to monitor the vote and collect the results reports, which have now been compiled in the Divisional Vote Counting Commission. These sectional results will be published on Monday or Tuesday, before the final compilation in Dakar and the publication of provisional overall results later on Friday.

