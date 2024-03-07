While traveling in India, Rihanna hits the jackpot

If the whole world is waiting for her musical comeback, Riri has not left the artistic field! Last Friday, the American superstar was in Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat to give a very private showcase.

The Barbadian artist performed in front of 1,200 guests during a lavish evening hosted by Asia’s richest man.

His name is Mukesh Ambani, he is an Indian businessman who heads the Reliance Industries conglomerate, an oil and telecommunications giant. The tycoon also owns an Indian Premier League cricket team and his family home is none other than a 27-storey skyscraper that is a landmark in Bombay.

His net worth is currently estimated at $118 billion. He wanted to mark his son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding by paying $5 to $9 million for this private Rihanna concert, according to estimates by the Daily Mail, Business Insider and India Today.

To attend this evening marked by love, the guests were chosen among influential personalities and big international bosses: we could see the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, the eldest daughter of the former American president Ivanka Trump or even Bill Gates and some Bollywood stars. .

Please note that this is not the first time that an Indian billionaire has paid huge sums of money to spoil his children for his daughter’s pre-wedding ceremony, it was Beyonce who made the show in 2018.

