While taking his best nap, this Dragon’s Dogma 2 player loses 10 hours of progress!

In Capcom’s latest game, resting in bed can lead to nightmares when you wake up…

10 hours went by in smoke

Launch of Dragon’s Dogma II It had its ups and downs. Positively received by the press, Capcom’s 100% single-player game was a huge success on Steam at the time of its release, although the software faced criticism that caused its user ratings to drop. Actually, back studio Monster Hunter World And the saga Resident Evil This attracted discontent from the community Twenty or so “micro-DLC” are placed online on release day. Paying to get rare items was too weak by some players. Other users have also reported design issues that prevent them from having a good time on Dragon’s Dogma II.

This is the case of user Powerful_Enthusiasm4 RedditThe story of which was seen by our colleagues here Gamestar. The latter stated that Capcom made him lose 10 hours of progress because of a choice he considered absolutely stupid..

Pre-order Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 on Amazon

A sudden awakening

If there’s one quest to do quickly in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it’s “Nice little house“Given by Mildred. The young woman offers you to take advantage of her accommodation for a whole week, so 7 nights of playing, and this for free! Powerful_Enthusiasm4 therefore slept in the house several times and saved her game during each nap. As Gamestar explains, when The next time he launched the game, he selected the option “Load from last hostel“In the main menu… And here’s the drama. Mildred’s House meets all the requirements, although it is not considered an inn by the game.. The player explains that he therefore finds himself at a point that is ten hours before the game.

Once again, it’s the game’s save system that stands out, with Dragon’s Dogma II only allowing one save. Manual backup is immediately replaced by automatic backup. “A whole obscene weekend wasted like that, what a ridiculous game! I can’t even bring myself to continue it anymore, because it wastes all my time” he wrote on the forum, bitterly.