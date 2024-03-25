Which smartphone to choose under €700 in 2024?

High-end phones under 1000 euros are rare, but we’ve rounded up a few models in our selection.

Smartphone prices are constantly increasing, especially high-end devices. The latter is nothing to be ashamed of in terms of design and performance, which justifies their high price. But if you look carefully, you will find certain models that offer a compromise between quality and price. Here are high-end smartphones whose prices vary between 600 and 700 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S23

If you are a fan of small phones, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will attract you with its compact design. Despite the appearance of the Galaxy S24, the S23 retains its place for several reasons. Its 6.1-inch AMOLED screen is its main highlight. It has a fairly high brightness level of 1482 cd/m2 and also features a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

This smartphone offers exceptional performance thanks to the integration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. You won’t have any problems using it, everything happens without lag. The chip also gives it satisfactory autonomy, allowing it to last a day and a half. Its photographic performance is impressive due to the quality and versatility of its camera unit.

Another advantage of this smartphone is that it can fully incorporate the “Galaxy AI” artificial intelligence features of the Galaxy S24. The only weak point of this device is its charging capacity which is not more than 25W.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently 7% off on the Amazon website. It is available at a price of 609.36 euros instead of 654.61 euros.

None Phone (2)

Nothing brand has made a successful entry in the market. To maintain its position, it thought of designing a new model that would captivate customers. And it has done so by offering its phone (2), a device with a unique design. It is impossible not to notice with its exquisite finish. Apart from form, the Nothing Phone (2) boasts excellent performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The latter will let you perform all tasks fluidly without overheating.

In terms of autonomy, you will be well served with a 4700 mAh battery, which lasts all day. However, it suffers from the absence of a telephoto lens. Although it has a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, the brightness level is not very strong. The Nothing Phone (2) is available on Amazon at a very attractive price. Take advantage of the 6% discount and buy it for 579.00 euros instead of 615.10 euros.

iPhone 13

Apple fans, we haven’t forgotten you! After 2 years of its release, this smartphone has something to impress you. Thanks to its compact design, it gives you a comfortable grip. It is also appreciated for its 6.1-inch OLED screen that gives you a brightness level of 1200 cd/m2.

Thanks to the integration of the A15 bionic chip, the iPhone 13 will allow you to run any application very smoothly. One of the major advantages of this phone is its impressive battery life. In fact, it can last up to 2 days of use. However, we regret its refresh rate which is too low. You have to settle for 60 Hz. As for the price, you’ll be surprised to find it at just 549 euros on the Boulanger website.