Which opponent for PSG in the quarter-finals of the Champions League?

Two years after its last qualification, Paris Saint-Germain will return to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on 9 and 10 April. Qualified in style against Real Sociedad, Kylian Mbappé and his teammates must obviously face another standings opponent during this second knockout round. Indeed, with Bayern against Lazio, Real Madrid against Leipzig, FC Barcelona against Naples and Arsenal against Porto qualifying, only the top teams remain. For now, only two teams are still unknown, as the last two rounds of 16 will be played this evening between Borussia Dortmund and PSV and between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

When and where to follow the Champions League draw?

As always, the Champions League draw will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. To follow the draw for the quarter-finals of the 2023/24 Champions League, UEFA is offering a live broadcast on its platform. As for the 1/8 finals, the draw will be on Canal +, beIN Sports or RMC Sport on Friday 15 March around noon.

PSG’s likely opponents in the quarter-finals

Bayern Munich (Qualification)

Real Madrid (Qualification)

Manchester City (Qualification)

Arsenal (qualified)

FC Barcelona (Qualification)

Dortmund (Qualification)

Atletico Madrid or Inter (to be determined)