When does fortnite chapter 5 season 2 end?

If you’re wondering when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will end and how long it will last, here’s what you need to know.

The release of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is meant to bring some big changes to the game, as Epic Games is set to shake things up once again.

According to various teasers from the developers and several reliable leaks, a Greek mythology theme is planned.

This includes all new weapons, map changes, skins, a new Battle Pass and more.

As players eagerly await this upcoming season, many are wondering when Chapter 5 Season 2 will actually end and how long the season will last. So here’s what you need to know.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will end on June 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM..

Chapter 5 Season 2 will start on March 8, this means that Season 2 will run for a total of 97 days.

When will fortnite chapter 5 season 3 start?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is scheduled to launch on June 13, 2024When season 2 ends.

As always, there will be a few hours of downtime between the end of Season 2 and the start of Season 3 so that Epic Games can prepare for any upcoming changes.