When Anne Hathaway falls in love with a superstar!

After a long wait, Prime Video finally revealed the first images of its upcoming romance, your idea !

You have learned the words no what makes you beautiful In one direction? Haven’t you missed any boy band concerts since the 2010s? If you are one of those who fell in love with Harry Styles? your idea One of the upcoming gems not to be missed!

your idea : A Complicated Love!

Certainly, British singer Harry Styles continues to influence people by being a “muse” for many writers. After Anna Todd took inspiration for her series then, a new film, soon to hit our screens, is also inspired by a charming singer with an angelic voice. His name? your idea (The thought of being with you in the original version).

your idea : Rom-com with a touch of originality!

Directed by Michael Showalter, released in 2017, this film adaptation of author Robin Lee’s eponymous work tells the story of recently divorced 40-year-old Solene Marchand, who wants to rebuild herself after her divorce, then makes a decision. Going to Coachella with her daughter. This is where she crosses paths with Hayes Campbell, the influential star of the group August moon. What she didn’t expect was that she was going to fall under the musician’s spell.

But this well-started beauty found itself facing some hurdles. Hayes’ superstar status soon poses inevitable challenges to their relationship, and Solenn soon discovers that Hayes’ life in the spotlight may be more than she bargained for. “

your idea : Two unforgettable stars on display!

The romance stars famous film stars The devil wears prada, Anne Hathaway. It has appeared in many romantic comedies Princess in spite of herself, modern love Or Love, and other drugsThe American actress will share the stage with Nicholas Galitzin, the iconic actor Our broken hearts And my dear F**ing the prince.

The first poster for ‘The Idea of ​​You’ starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzin. The trailer will release tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tdbfNRLVF5 — DiscussingFilm (@discussingfilm) March 5, 2024

Eager to find this nugget on screen? You’ll have to be patient, as it won’t be released for a few months. Oh yes! Publication of your idea Prime Video is expected on the streaming platform on May 2, 2024.