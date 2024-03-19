What we know about the Israeli operation against al-Chifa hospital in Gaza

The Israeli army launched an operation against the largest hospital complex in the Gaza Strip on Monday. It led to the deaths of several dozen Palestinian fighters and forced hundreds of civilians to flee the area.

Al-Chifa Hospital is still targeted by Israel. The largest hospital complex in the Gaza Strip, which was already stormed in November, was the scene of a new operation by the Israeli army on Monday 18 March.

The operation, which began shortly before dawn, continued throughout the day and continued on Tuesday. Its goal is to stop “High-Level Hamas Terrorists”, the Israeli authorities are fair, but the hospital also serves as a shelter for hundreds of civilians. On Tuesday, the Israeli army Said to have been killed “Over 50 Terrorists” and arrested “About 180 suspects”.

Sending Israeli tanks and armored vehicles

l’“Targeted Performance” Started on Monday morning. “The operation is based on information indicating the use of the hospital by high-level Hamas terrorists.”said in a press release. “During the operation, the militants opened fire on the soldiers from the hospitalAnother joint statement from the military and Israeli internal intelligence explained. The soldiers responded by firing.”. which indicates that individuals were hit by shots.

🔴 The IDF is currently conducting a special operation in the area of ​​Shifa Hospital, based on intelligence that suggests the use of the hospital by high-level Hamas terrorists to carry out and promote terrorist activities. — IDF (@IDF_IDF) March 18, 2024

At the site, witnesses confirmed to AFP “Air Operations” Al-Rimal district where the hospital is located, where people are said to have fallen “Shrapnel”. The residents of Gaza claimed that “Over 45 Israeli tanks and armored personnel carriers” had entered the neighborhood. Some have reported “fights” around the building. The Israeli army spoke to residents of the area through loudspeakers asking them to stay at home while the drones were shooting. “On the People in the Streets Near the Hospital”According to witnesses cited by AFP.

Israel received troops “Instructions on the importance of handling with caution, as well as measures to avoid harm to patients, civilians, medical personnel”An Israeli army spokesman said. “Arabic speakers were brought to the site to facilitate exchanges with patientsHe adds, Patients and medical personnel are not required to evacuate.

Israel says it has received weapons, Hamas denies

Israeli army to justify this operation Broadcast what it presents as an extract of the telephone exchange that took place “Last Days” between the Israeli Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) and an official from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, during which its representative explained that he “ready” If to provide assistance “Terrorist Activities” Closed in hospital. She claimed to have met “Arms, Weapons and Military Equipment”The social network supports its statements with a video published on the hospital.

Operational Update: Hamas Terrorist Funds Found Inside Shifa Hospital Next to the fund were thank-you notes addressed to Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants for their “good work”. Watch and see for yourself pic.twitter.com/AJRkGqjNxh — IDF (@IDF_IDF) March 18, 2024

“We confirm that the descriptions of the occupation (Israel) are falseA joint statement responded to active Palestinian movements in the Gaza Strip. Hospitals are civilian buildings dedicated to health, which have done nothing to violate their functions as defined by international humanitarian law..

A heavy human toll

Shortly after the start of its operation, the Israeli army asked the civilian population to evacuate “immediately” Al-Chifa Hospital area, the spokesman wrote in a message published on the social network “toward the west”That means go towards the sea and then take the road to the coast “South of Al-Mawasi’s Humanitarian Zone”., which is located about 30 kilometers south of the Gaza Strip. Leaflets with the same message were also air-dropped in the area.

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it had “Elimination” More than 40 “Terrorists” – 20 in the hospital complex and “More than 20 in the surrounding area” – and arrested “Over 200 Suspected Terrorists”. In particular, he killed Fayq al-Mabhoh, who was introduced by an Israeli spokesman. “Head of Special Operations of Hamas’ Internal Security Organization”.

🔴 Eliminated: Faik Mabhoh, head of Hamas’ internal security operations directorate. Mabhouh was holed up in Shifa Hospital compound, from where he used to run terrorist activities. pic.twitter.com/80mOZuQRoY — IDF (@IDF_IDF) March 18, 2024

For its part, Hamas blamed the Israeli army “War Crimes”to get “Target Buildings” From Al-Shifa “Without concern for patients, medical teams and displaced people”When “thousands of people” were there at the time of the attack. The Gaza Health Ministry reported “Dozens dead and wounded”, most citizens, without giving an exact figure. He confirmed that there was a fire in a building “An Air Raid” And mourned “Dozens of Martyrs”.

Warns of the dangers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Deportation// #Displacement Remaining civilians in the northern Gaza Strip The Israeli government bears full responsibility for the lives of medical staff and displaced people in al-Shifa and its surrounding areas… pic.twitter.com/xmbE0QT3Js — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) March 18, 2024

WHO is “deeply concerned” by the situation at the site

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday “terribly worried” Al-Chifa by the situation, says that the fight “endangers the health of staff, patients and citizens”. “Any fighting or militarization of a facility compromises health services, access to ambulances and the delivery of life-saving supplies.”He wrote on the social network “Hospitals should never become battlefields”, he added. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also emphasized that the establishment “Just returned to minimal healthcare service”. “Hospitals must be secured. Cease fire!”he concluded.