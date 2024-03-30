What we know about suspected corruption of MEPs by pro-Russian influence networks

According to Czech and Polish intelligence, the network spread Moscow propaganda through a website. A Czech media outlet claims that elected officials in the European Parliament were paid in exchange for interviews.

Were MEPs paid by Russia to campaign for Moscow? A year after Qatargate and with European elections approaching in June, a new case has revived fears of foreign interference in the European Parliament. Czech and Polish intelligence services reported extensive operations targeting Wednesday 27 March and Thursday 28 March. influence network funded by Moscow. He is suspected of pro-Russian propaganda on the war in Ukraine, particularly through the Voice of Europe website. Several MEPs gave interviews on this platform, run by a businessman close to the Kremlin. Here’s what we know about the affair.

A network that works to “influence European political processes”.

The Czech Republic’s prime minister announced on Wednesday that the country’s intelligence services (BIS) had uncovered a pro-Russian network that activities “May have a significant impact on the security of the Czech Republic and the EU”. “The group was engaged in conducting operations and activities on EU territory aimed at harming the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”The head of the Czech government explained.

“The group’s activity (…) also extends to the European Parliament”Petr Fiala added, without further details. “The BIS operation revealed how Russia is increasing its influence on the territory of EU member states and how it is working to influence political processes in our countries.” Explain intelligence services on social networks.

The Polish internal security agency, ABW, for its part conducted the search on Thursday “As part of an investigation into espionage activities on behalf of Russia against European Union states and institutions.” The operation, in cooperation with Czech intelligence, originates from Pole accused of espionage in January “This man, who infiltrated Polish and European parliamentarians, was ordered and financed by associates of the Russian intelligence services”Especially propaganda and disinformation activities, aimed at “Building Russian spheres of influence in Europe”, According to ABW. His identity has not been released.

As part of this network of influence, “Russia contacted MEPs, but also paid to promote Russian propaganda. These parliamentarians receive money”Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croix told the Belgian House of Representatives on Thursday.

The Voice of Europe is at the center of the media affair

This network of influence is suspected to have spread its propaganda through a Prague-based pro-Russian online media outlet called Voice of Europe. According to Czech Daily Denik NThe site was operated by Viktor Medvedchuk, former Ukrainian MP and businessman close to Vladimir Putin. His partner, media man Artem Marchevsky, was in charge Content published on Voice of Europe, as well as relations with European political leaders, adds the newspaper.

The Czech government announced that it had placed Voice of Europe and the two men on a list of organizations and people sanctioned by the country. The site is now closed, and its social media accounts are inactive, but the video of MEPs appearing is still online.

Suspicions targeting MEPs from some countries

Czech newspaper Denik N Assured that European politicians who cooperated with Voice of Europe and published calls there to stop aid to Ukraine, were paid by Russian funds. The money was also used to finance campaigns for the upcoming European elections, the daily added. According to the media, the payments concern politicians from France, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands and Poland.

In one of his articles Denik N Specifically referring to the involvement of the German far-right party AfD. Some group members, “Voice of Europe interviewed, including two heads of European list”.related to world.

MPs from the Belgian far-right party Vlaams Belang are also skeptical. One of them, Philippe Devinter, who gave an interview to the Voice of Europe in September, assured the Belgian newspaper From the norm This interview was not paid for, and its shares “surprise” The fact is that “Russians believed to be behind this site”.

Questioned by France 2, National Rally MEP Jean-Paul Garaud claimed that “There is no wisdom in hard.” Elected officials were paid by Russia. “Of course, there is no question of one of our deputies changing his intervention (…)”RN insists on MEP.

MEPs call for an internal investigation

After the revelations, centrist and environmentalist leaders in the European Parliament called for an investigation on Friday. Valerie Heyer, president of the Renew Europe group and head of the French presidential majority list in the upcoming elections, wrote to the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola, demanding the opening of an internal investigation. “Immediate and transparent, in cooperation with national authorities”..

“Voters need to know whether MEPs or candidates are acting with the support of Russia or its proxies, democracy in Europe must be defended against these threats at all costs.” Valerie Heyer, President of the Renew Europe Group In a letter to the President of the European Parliament

The Greens also demand “Rapid and in-depth investigation on a European scale”.. “Putin is trying to get away with his war in Ukraine (…) It is a direct attack on the very fabric of our democracy. Politicians who received money must be severely punished, both politically and economically. Justice.”German elected official Terry Rantke, the leader of environmentalists at the European level, insisted on the June election.

“Parliament (European) Currently, in coordination with its institutional partners, the Czech Republic is investigating the conclusions of the authorities, especially regarding the media Voice of Europe“, responded the spokesperson of the organization for its part. Admission to media organization “Appears on EU Sanctions List”Especially because of misinformation about the war in Ukraine, already banned, and MEPs “bound by clear rules regarding freedom and morality”under penalty of “penalty”she recalled.