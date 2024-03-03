What we know about leaked secret communications between German officials

Russian media on Friday aired a recording of senior German officials discussing arms deliveries to Kiev for strikes on Crimea. France is also mentioned.

“What Taurus can do ? and how it is used ?”asks one of the interlocutors. “If we decide politically to support Ukraine in this area”He clarifies, looks serious. Sensitive comments that should never be leaked. However, social networks and Russian media on Friday March 1 revealed a confidential discussion between several high-ranking German officials.

It discusses the hypothesis of long-range missiles being delivered to Kiev and potential targets for targeting. Very embarrassing, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, mentions “a very serious matter” WHO “It is now the subject of a very careful, very thorough and very quick investigation.”. here is What do we know about the scandal that broke out across the Rhine?

The audio document lasts over thirty minutes

An audio file lasting more than half an hour was released on Russian social networks on Friday. The first person to publish it was none other than Margarita Simonian. The editor-in-chief of the Russian state channel RT, who dated this exchangeu February 19.

In the conversation, which AFP and franceinfo had access to, Many Exchange of high-ranking German officials. Among them, the Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force, General Ingo Gerhartz. Interlocutors specifically discuss the prospect of delivering German-made Taurus long-range missiles to Kiev, what would be required to allow Ukrainian forces to use them, and the potential impact.

Officials specifically mentioned the option of targeting the strategic Crimean bridge linking the Kerch Peninsula and Russian territory, which one asserted would require between ten and twenty missiles to overcome. The Crimean Peninsula was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Russia is suspected to be behind the leak

According to the website of Spiegel, the video conference took place through the public platform WebX, and not through the ultra-secure internal network of the Luftwaffe of the German Air Force. Interview by Roderich Keysevater, Public Television ARD, MPs from the main opposition party, the CDU, argue that the Russian participant may have connected to the online meeting without anyone noticing. This former colonel, an expert in defense issues, speculates that Moscow obtained access to the meeting. It remains to be seen how.

Did Russia spy on the German military? Does the Bundeswehr have moles? For the moment, there is no answer. Yet according to Roderich Kieswetter, “The conversation was deliberately leaked by Russia at this particular moment, with a very specific objective,” Kev wants to moderate the debate in Germany about the delivery of Taurus missiles. “Other conversations were certainly overheard and later broadcast to serve Russia’s interests”The elected official predicted on the ZDF television channel.

For Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, an expert on defense issues for the liberal FDP party, Moscow’s intentions “is clear”. this is’“scare” Olaf Scholz so that he would not reconsider his refusal to deliver the Taurus, she explains to the German press group Funke.

Shameful leak for allies of Ukraine

These exchanges, apparently prepared for a briefing for the German government, put Berlin in an uncomfortable situation. On the one hand, Germany has so far officially denied any delivery of its long-range missiles, despite loud and clear demands by Kiev for fear of escalating the conflict. These devices have a range of more than 500 km and can reach Moscow.

In addition, in the recording, the participants also discuss the delivery and use of long-range Scalp missiles, which were given to Ukraine by France and Great Britain last year. This part of the eavesdropping is the most embarrassing for Berlin, as it reveals secret information from the Allies.

An investigation was opened by Germany

This case is embarrassing at the highest level of the German state. Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks “a very serious matter”, Which makes now “Subject to very careful, very thorough and very quick investigation”. For its part, the Ministry of Defense confirms that the secret army exchange was indeed the subject of illegal wiretapping. “According to our assessment, communications within the Air Force Division were intercepted”, an AFP spokesman acknowledged. although, “We cannot say for sure whether any changes have been made to the recorded or transcribed version circulating on social media”.

German officials, for their part, fear that this alleged taping is no different. “The question arises whether this is an exceptional case or a structural security problem.” Within the German military, the environmentalist chairman of the German Parliamentary Committee for the Control of the Secret Services, Konstantin von Notz, declared in the newspapers of the RND group.

For her part, the Bundestag’s parliamentary commissioner for the armed forces, Eva Hogel, called on the RND to deliver results. “First, all leaders at all levels of the Bundeswehr must immediately be thoroughly trained in secure communications.Congratulations to the SPD MP. It must then ensure that secure and confidential information and communications are stably possible.”

Paris has yet to react, Moscow is furious

Talks about public broadcaster ARD “catastrophe” As for the German secret services, there are accusations of laxity in their security measures. For many days, Olaf Scholz to clean “Extraordinarily Violent Criticism” UK, Also makes daily observations Handelsblatt. France, though quoted in this exchange between German officials, has yet to comment.

On the other hand, the leak did not fail to provoke a reaction in Russia. The head of diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, wants to see precedent in this regard. “The war camp in Europe is still very strong.” “Our longtime rivals, the Germans, have once again become our sworn enemies,” Dmitry Medvedev writes for his part on his Telegram account. So much so that they are preparing a missile launch to strike “Hometown” Russian, Russia considers the number 2 of the Security Council.