What to remember from Sunday 25 February

Benjamin Netanyahu speculated in an interview with CBS on Sunday, February 25 that a military offensive in Rafah would assure Israel. “a few weeks” No a “Total Victory” on Hamas. Bombing continued in the city and elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll from the conflict to 29,692, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Here’s what to remember from Sunday.

UNRWA says famine in Gaza could be ‘preventable’

Famine may still exist “avoided” If Israel allows humanitarian agencies to bring more aid into Gaza, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, requested on Sunday. According to the UN, 2.2 million people, the majority of the population, are at risk of famine in the Gaza Strip. Severe food shortages can occur “explosion” Child mortality in the north of the region, where one in six children under the age of two is severely malnourished.

“It is a man-made disaster (…) the world has vowed never to suffer a famine again”Filipe Lazzarini wrote on the social network “Famine can still be averted through real political will to provide access and protection to meaningful aid.”

According to Washington, negotiations on a ceasefire are making progress

White House national security adviser Jack Sullivan said Sunday that discussions on a possible agreement that would make it possible to reach a ceasefire in Gaza had advanced during recent talks in Paris. “It is true that the representatives of Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar (…) reached common ground between the four regarding the outline” A possible agreement on the release of hostages and “Temporary Ceasefire”He said on CNN.

“I’m not going to go into the details of that because they’re still negotiating.”Jack Sullivan added. “There should be an indirect discussion between Qatar and Egypt with Hamas, because in the end, they will have to agree to release the hostages. This work is ongoing, He assured. We hope that in the coming days we will be able to reach a point where there is a really solid and final agreement on this issue.”

Tel Aviv announced the death of a soldier whose body is being held in Gaza

The Israeli military confirmed on Sunday that 19-year-old soldier Oz Daniel was killed during an October 7 Hamas attack. According to the IDF, his remains are currently held by an Islamic group in the Gaza Strip. This brings to 31 the number of hostages whose bodies are being held in the Palestinian Territory.

Families Forum, the main body of relatives of hostages kidnapped on October 7, paid tribute to the young man in a press release. “People who loved life and had an infectious smile and sense of humor”. Oz Daniel, who played guitar and was a fan of the band Guns N’ Roses, “Believing in the power of music to change the world”, the forum clarified. Despite the absence of remains, a funeral will be held on Monday in Kafr Sabah, where the young man lived.

Netanyahu assures that the ceasefire will only “delay” the offensive in Rafah

“Complete victory is within our reach, not in a few months, but in a few weeks, when we begin operations” army in Rafah, Benjamin Netanyahu said during an interview with the American channel CBS on Sunday. According to the Prime Minister of Israel, this is the southern city “The Last Bastion” of Hamas. Despite international opposition, the leader is determined to launch a ground offensive there. “If we have an agreement (on pause)It will be delayed somehow, but it will happen”He told about this military operation.

Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear that he would meet with military officials on Sunday “Double plan, evacuation plan (population) and plans to disband the rest of the battalion” Hamas fighters. “There’s room” So citizens “North of Rafah, go to areas where we finished fighting”, declared the Prime Minister of Israel. According to the UN, about 1.5 million people have gathered in this city on the border with Egypt, under catastrophic humanitarian conditions.