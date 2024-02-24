What to remember from Saturday, February 24

The Israeli army continued its offensive against Hamas with heavy bombardment in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, February 24. Due to the lack of vital humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population, the threat of famine in the Palestinian enclave is increasing. Here’s what to remember from February 24.

UNRWA suspended aid deliveries to the north

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate. About 2.2 million of the 2.3 million inhabitants of the besieged region are at risk. “mass starvation” According to the UN, due to lack of adequate supply of water and food. Humanitarian aid, entering through Rafah under Israel’s green flag, is still insufficient and its delivery to the north is difficult due to destruction and fighting.

On Saturday, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) announced to the Guardian that it was suspending aid distribution to the north of the enclave. “The desperate behavior of the residents, hungry and tired, prevents the safe and regular passage of our trucks”, a manager told the British daily. Assuring you don’t want to “blame” These citizens, she declared, were not “It is no longer possible to carry out humanitarian operations normally” In this area. The World Food Program had already announced on Tuesday 20 February that it would have to suspend its food aid deliveries to the north of the Gaza Strip. “Chaos and Violence” who rules there.

The death toll in Gaza now stands at 29,600

The Hamas government gave this information on Saturday “Over 70 strikes in last 24 hours” In Deir al-Balah, Khan Yunis, Rafah, Jabalia and Gaza City. Before dawn, Israeli bombardment killed at least 103 Palestinians, the Health Ministry reported. This brings the death toll from the conflict to at least 29,606, most of them civilians.

Tel Aviv says it has killed “dozens of terrorists” in Khan Younes

Military operations against Hamas are now concentrated in Khan Younes, a town in the south of the Gaza Strip, which has now been reduced to a field of ruins. The Israeli army said on Saturday that it had eliminated its soldiers “Dozens of Terrorists”Weapons seized and a tunnel opening destroyed.

Demonstrators in Israel are protesting against the government

Rallies took place in several Israeli cities on Saturday against Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies. Demonstrators notably marched through the streets of the capital, Tel Aviv, as well as in front of the Prime Minister’s residence in Caesarea. According to the Israeli daily HaaretzThey specifically demanded that the government do everything possible to free the hundred or so hostages still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Peace talks continue in Paris

New talks are being held in Paris to try to secure a ceasefire with the release of hostages, in the face of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desire to continue the offensive. The head of Mossad, Israel’s secret service, David Barney, arrived in the French capital on Friday at the head of a delegation. A Western source close to the matter told AFP “The discussion continues” Saturday, without detailing their contents.

After the delegation’s return, Israel’s War Cabinet was scheduled to meet on Saturday evening. “Delegation returned from Paris, possibly room to move towards agreement”announced the Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser, Zachi Hanegbi, on Israeli channel N12 on Saturday evening.

In late January, David Barnea met in Paris with his American and Egyptian counterparts, as well as the prime minister of Qatar, the main mediators of the conflict. According to a Hamas source, the plan then discussed called for a six-week pause in fighting in Gaza, as well as the release of 200 to 300 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 35 to 40 hostages.