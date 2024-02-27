What is white coat syndrome that leads to hypertension in front of the doctor

necessary

Every time you see a doctor, your blood pressure is high. Maybe it’s white coat syndrome. To find out, you’ll need to compare your results at the consultation and at home. Presentation of a syndrome that is not necessarily trivial.

Women over the age of 50, especially those who are obese, are at increased risk of white coat syndrome. This is hypertension that is revealed only in the context of medical consultation. Often, the explanation given is linked to the stress felt by the patient at the thought of interacting with the medical environment. Whether it’s the result of trauma associated with treatment or fear of hearing bad news, for example.

Indeed, when the body experiences an uncomfortable or fearful situation, it produces hormones associated with stress, accelerates the heart rate and reduces the diameter of blood vessels. Due to which the blood pressure increases.

Trouble? While 30% of adults in France suffer from high blood pressure, or 17 million people, 6 million are unaware of it. So it seems necessary for doctors to measure the blood pressure of their patients. If hypertension is seen, how do we know if it’s white coat syndrome – something that only appears in the doctor’s office – or “real” hypertension?

Diagnosis and monitoring

To diagnose white coat syndrome, blood pressure should be measured three times in a doctor’s office at 140/90 millimeters of mercury (mmHg). And at the same time, when measured at home, it is not more than 135/85 mmHg.

If the syndrome itself is not serious, it is imperative to make a diagnosis to reduce stress in patients. For example, by suggesting them to improve some aspect of their lifestyle. In particular, it is recommended to exercise more, lose weight if necessary, eat less salt and avoid tobacco.

Regular monitoring of your blood pressure at home is also recommended to detect possible true hypertension. Indeed, some studies have shown a slightly higher risk of developing hypertension and other cardiovascular problems if you suffer from this syndrome.