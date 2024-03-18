What is this new Russian hard-discount brand that wants to land in France?

Lidl and Aldi are two groups that were at the height of hard-discounting in France, but have since changed their intentions. A change of direction that could benefit a new brand called “MyPrice”, a group whose parent company is Russian.

” “MYPRICE” is the largest discount store chain in the Eastern European market. We are present in more than 10 European countries », we can read on the official website of the brand. In Belgium, the brand has just inaugurated a new store in Wallonia. In this supermarket, there are no artefacts or large displays of items. These are placed directly in boxes or in large cold rooms accessible to customers.

For MyPrice, everything comes down to prices. And for this, the brand is in hard discount. For example, a 240 gram can of salmon costs 1.08 euros. The price for laundry is also very attractive, a 5 liter container costs only 4.25 euros. Same thing for sunflower oil, with a can costing 7.75 euros. Prices are reported by journalist specializing in mass distribution Olivier Dovers. So it is by no means a coincidence that the MyPrice motto is “Low Price, Every Day”.

On its website, MyPrice does not hide its desire to establish itself in France with the presence of a tab called “MyPrice in France”. ” The company is present in Belgium since 2020 and plans to expand rhythmically in the market based on customer demand and needs. ”, we can read on the brand’s website. The company behind MyPrice is Lightkommerz, a group not completely unknown in France.

MyPrice, the new face of the Mere discount brand?

This is the same company behind the Russian brand “Mare” that tried to establish itself in the country in 2022. But due to the war in Ukraine, the project was quickly abandoned by its initiators. So it is with MyPrice that the Russian company will aim to gradually return to Europe and France.

According to Belgian media Retail Detail, the company “ will try his luck again under another name”, and This, with the objective of ” Hide your roots ” In addition, due to the restrictions imposed by the war in Ukraine, the brand cannot sell products from Russia. So MyPrice turns to other eastern countries and offers products 20 to 30% cheaper than those offered by other discounters.