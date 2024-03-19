What is this new competition started by PK with Neymar, Eminemtu and Zlatan?

Gerard Pique will host the first edition of the King’s World Cup in late spring. An international seven-on-seven football tournament, with special rules, to be held in Mexico (May 26 to June 9). Thirty-two teams will compete for a chance to pocket a big check live on Twitch. Streamer AmineMaTue will lead the French team against football stars and personalities from the network.

Gerard Pique broadens his horizons. A year and a half after his Kings League debut in Spain, the 37-year-old former central defender will soon host an international seven-on-seven football tournament through his company Cosmos. The event, known as the King’s World Cup, will take place in Mexico in late spring (May 26 to June 9) and will be streamed live on Twitch.

For two weeks, thirty-two teams will compete in North America: ten teams from the King’s League (Spain), another ten teams from the America King’s League (South America) and twelve guests, who will benefit from wild cards. Matches will be played on a low pitch, with two twenty minute halves (penalty shootout in case of a tie) and basic rules intended to spice up the opposition. As in the King’s League, teams will have the possibility to activate bonuses during matches, such as penalties being awarded, goals that count as double for a few minutes, or the temporary exclusion of an opponent.

Million dollar prize money

The competition will be held in two stages: a qualifier, followed by a direct elimination stage. After a perfect draw, thirty-two teams will play the first match, at the end of which sixteen winners and sixteen losers will be separated. Sixteen winners will play a second match allowing eight of them to qualify for the knockout stages. Another eight tickets will be awarded during the repatchage session.

The knockout stage will consist of the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, offering prize money of one million dollars (over 920,000 euros) to the crowned team. The line-up for this first edition of the Kings World Cup is yet to be fully announced, but many big names have already been linked to the event.

Zlatan, Neymar, Gotze… football stars on show

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been appointed as the president of the competition. The 42-year-old Swedish colossus will present the trophies to the winners. “I am the king of kings,” he announced as he sat on a throne in a teaser aired on the network.

Neymar will also be there. The Al Hilal striker, recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last October, will lead a Brazilian team called “Furia FC”, which includes former futsal star Falcao. Mario Gotze will lead the German team. Iker Casillas and Sergio Agüero, already involved in the King’s League in Spain, should also be present.

AmineMaTue launched a casting call to set up the France team

As he announced by posting a video on X on Monday, AmineMaTue will be in charge of the France team. The 29-year-old streamer, who hosts the 2022 XI All Stars and has nearly 2.5 million subscribers on Twitch, launched a massive casting call “inviting the best players in the country” through an online registration form (available until March 24). to join him.

The influencer from Drancy (Seine-Saint-Denis) will pre-select fifty candidates, before testing them and choosing the ten players who will accompany him to Mexico. With ambitions to bring the cup home. “We’ll put them out,” Amy warned. His followers will choose the name and crest of the team participating in this first King’s World Cup, which hopes to be an unforgettable event for years to come.