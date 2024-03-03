What is the healthiest choice for breakfast?

A popular saying goes that you should eat breakfast like a king. However, can you eat all you want for the first meal of the day? During the week, it should be generally effective, quick and filling. Industrial products, already ready, can be an option to meet all these criteria such as sandwich bread, brioche or rusk. However, these processed products are rich in sugars and additives. Before enjoying them, it is better to choose them carefully.

Snacks: Ultra-processed products to avoid

For breakfast, Health Insurance recommends using cereal products: it cites bread and low-sugar cereals as examples. On the other hand, she advises against eating ultra-processed products with many additives, “These include most industrial sandwich breads and brioches, cereals or energy bars, puffed cereals, and many industrial cakes and biscuits.. You can also find colorings, emulsifiers and preservatives. “The original food undergoes numerous chemical, physical or biological changes through industrial processes, She thrives. The end product is then high in calories and loses its nutrients (fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants).”

What are the best choices for breakfast?

in Madam Figaro, doctor of human nutrition, Anthony Fardet, agrees. For this specialist, the author of the book Stop Ultra Processed Food! Let’s eat real, brioche, rusks or sandwich breads are not recommended. “Consuming organic wholemeal sourdough bread, which is richer in fiber and nutrients, is ideal., it clarifies. These foods are preferred because they contain nutrients, which are beneficial to health, but also because they need to be chewed, unlike brioche, sandwich bread or rusks: “Chewing helps you feel full.”Health insurance specifies.