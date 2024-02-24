What is the expected smartphone?

Once again, the smartphone market, which has been a bit weak recently, will try to offer the best technologies and innovations to attract the widest possible audience. This year, after the launch of Samsung Galaxy S24, many other smartphones are expected. Among the models that will take center stage, we are considering Honor Magic6 Pro Which has already been officially introduced in China, but of which we are waiting for the European model as well as its price and availability date.









In addition, Honor should also announce the marketing of a special version in France Magic V2 RSR Porch DesignA variation of the Magic V2 that we were able to test recently, the world’s thinnest book-format folding model.

To follow the Honor conference, which will be broadcast live from Barcelona, ​​this Sunday February 25 from 1:30 pm (French time), you can visit the Honor website, on YouTube, social network Or on Facebook.









Otherwise, the Xiaomi brand will hold a press conference on Sunday before the show to re-introduce its two new flagships to Europeans. Xiaomi 14 And Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The first one was introduced in late October in China while the second one has only been made official on Xiaomi territory and we can’t wait to get our hands on it, as it promises a lot in the photo aspect.













Smartphones for entry and mid-range as well





there Company HMD Global Many will also present models with a preference for smartphones that should be positioned in the mid-range under its own brand, but it is not impossible to see a new Nokia. TCL will officially announce its new 50 series of phones With many variations including mobiles equipped with NXTPaper screen technology, non-reflective and paper-like touch. Motorola which has just announced, through a press release, will physically launch its new entry-level mobiles. Moto g04, Moto g24, Moto g24 Power and Moto g34 5G.









Finally, to show his knowledge, Huawei will showcase the smartphone Which is not available in France, but unfortunately, the brand new Pocket 2 will not be present. Of course, many other brands will be present at the show, eager to reach as wide an audience as possible. We should also talk a lotartificial intelligenceBut 6G network too In the wings of the MWC 2024 show in Barcelona which promises to be under the best patronage. To follow and share all the news with you, the lesmobiles.com editorial team will be on site.





