What is the best dessert for good digestion? A gastroenterologist answers that

After a hearty or spicy dish, it is sometimes difficult to digest it properly. Indeed, the winter period is the perfect time to enjoy heavy dishes: raclette, fondue, beef bourguignon… difficult to digest well. To end the meal, the choice of dessert is therefore crucial and makes all the difference. The latter, in fact, can help us digest better. It is important to choose a light dessert to aid digestion. For this, gastroenterologist and cookbook author Dr. Will Bullsiewicz “The Fiber Fueled Cookbook” shared his secret.

Certain foods promote indigestion. This is the case, for example, with chocolate, peppermint, carbonated or even alcoholic beverages. Spicy or garlic based dishes should also be avoided. for what Quite simply, because they relax the lower esophageal sphincter which promotes acid reflux. To avoid this, the expert advises to focus on a more balanced diet. In addition, it is important to favor good hydration. For this, nothing is better than plain water.

Otherwise, for better digestion, end the meal with a sweet and cool note.