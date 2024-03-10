What is behind “When there is a roll call”, the national anthem they sang in “Kiko la Quema”?

“When the trumpet shall sound at that last day, and the eternal dawn shall break brightly; Nations that save their motherland, come, let the roll be called, I’ll be there…“This is the first verse”When the roll is called there,” A very popular centenary Christian hymn to bid farewell to those departing for God’s abode.

“///When the roll is called there/// To my name I will gladly answer”, Says the most famous part of the song, originally written in English in 1893.

The national anthem recognized by many believers this Saturday is on the lips of many people, especially on social networks, after it was sung. Jose Antonio Figueroa (Kiko La Quema)An alleged drug trafficker was killed by police officers Friday night after a months-long manhunt in Cambita Garabitos, a municipality in the province of San Cristóbal, in the south of the Dominican Republic.

“He won’t be on that list”, “What list are they talking about”, were some of the comments from social media users after hearing the way he said goodbye to her “Keiko the Burning“, a man who left, according to authorities, a criminal record that included child hunting.

but, What is the origin of the famous song that is on everyone’s lips? It is over 100 years old and was written by Williamsport, Pennsylvania James Milton Blake (New York, 1856 – 1938)A Bible school teacher who was in the Methodist Episcopal Church, according to a portal called hymnescristians.com, which details that Christian edited a dozen books and wrote at least 1,500 hymns.

According to the above page, which is dedicated to telling the story of Christian hymns, Blake was inspired after a 14-year-old teenager he mentored didn’t attend a Bible school, and he realized it when he took a role call. This version is also told in other Christian pages.

“Kala thought how terrible it would be to not be able to respond when the names in the Book of Life were read. Then he prayed: “My Lord, when my name is read there, I will be there to answer.” Has a web portal.

The original name of the song is “When the roll is called from there”, and has been translated into over 10 languages. Over time it has been part of the Christian faith and recalls how important it is for the believer to serve God on earth.

References to the Book of Life are found in Exodus 32:31-33, the second in the Bible, which is also part of the Pentateuch (the first five books of the Holy Book).

This is what the historical book of Exodus says in its chapter 32:31-33

“Then Moses returned to Jehovah and said, ‘Alas, these people have sinned greatly, for they have made themselves gods of gold.

Forgive me now for their sin, and if not, I beg you to blot me out of your book from what you have written.

And Jehovah said to Moses, “Whoever sins against me, I will blot out of my book.”





video

Last farewell to Kiko La Quema

“When the Roll Calls” Full Lyrics

“When that last day trumpet sounds. When that last day trumpet sounds and the eternal dawn breaks in clarity. When the saved nations come to their homeland and the roll is called, I will be there.

In that fogless day when there will be no more death, and the Savior will bestow His glory. When they enter their heavenly home and the roll is called, I must be there.

When the roll call comes. When the roll call comes.

I will happily respond when my name is called there.

Let’s work for the teacher from dawn to dusk. Let us always speak of His love and faithful mercy. When everything here is destroyed and our work is stopped, and the roll call is called, I will be there.

When the trumpet sounds on that final day,

And the eternal dawn may break into clarity. Come now when nations save their homelands. And let it be roll call, I should be there

When the roll call comes. When the roll call comes.

When there is a roll called in my name, I will gladly respond.”