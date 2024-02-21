What is Alaskapox, the rare virus that just killed one person in the United States?

This is the first death linked to the disease. In late January, an elderly man – whose age was not specified – died of “Alaskapox” in the state of Alaska, local health officials announced. Hospitalized in late November, the man, who was being treated for cancer, is only the seventh person to contract the disease, discovered in 2015, near Fairbanks (Alaska).

Alaskapox, also known as AKPV, is a member of the orthopoxvirus family, similar to monkeypox. Although it can also be transmitted by mammals, the WHO does not fear the global spread of Alaskan smallpox as it fears for monkeypox.

The main symptoms include rashes, rashes or pustules, swollen lymph nodes and joint or muscle pain. “Many Alaskapox patients initially thought they had a spider or insect bite,” Alaska health officials said in a statement.

A disease transmitted by animals to humans

As of last November, six people infected with the virus had a mild illness that resolved on its own within a few weeks. This was not the case for the immunocompromised man who died in late January, who had more severe symptoms such as respiratory failure.

The deceased man “lived alone in a wooded area and did not report recent travel or close contact with recent travel, illness or similar injuries,” the health bulletin said. While the mode of transmission of the disease is still uncertain, researchers say it may be zoonotic, that is, an infectious disease spread to humans by animals or insects.

So far, Alaska Public Health has confirmed the presence of Alaskapox virus in two species: red-backed voles and shrews. In total, four species may be affected.

Cat responsible for transmitting virus?

The man said he recently took in a stray cat at his home, but the cat tested negative for the virus. On the other hand, it “regularly preyed on small mammals and frequently scratched the patient”, the bulletin clarifies, suggesting that the cat had the virus on its paws when it scratched the man. The bulletin also reports a “significant” scratch near the armpit, where the victim first noticed the symptom.

No cases of transmission of the virus from humans have been documented by local authorities, but they recommend that people with skin lesions caused by Alaskapox cover the affected area with a bandage. They also advise washing your hands thoroughly and not sharing clothing that may touch the wound.