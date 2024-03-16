What if symptoms are noticeable in the way you cook?

It is a primarily harmless activity, with no health problems and yet, cooking can tell a lot about health. An article from… Huffington Post UK Explains that symptoms of dementia, even in its early stages, can appear during this activity.

Apraxia: Difficulty in cooking

When everything is going well, we don’t realize it, but cooking requires considerable skill. Which, when they fail, can be a sign of dementia. Indeed, according to the association Alzheimer’s UK“Preparing meals can reveal a person’s difficulties in planning and organizing,”For example, having difficulty completing the steps of a daily task in the correct order (such as preparing a meal).“, which are signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

And it has nothing to do with physical strength. We are talking about apraxia here, which is “Loss of ability to perform tasks that require memorizing patterns or sequences of movements, can be read in MSD Manual. People with apraxia cannot remember or complete the sequence of movements required to perform common specialized or complex tasks, even if they are physically able to do them.“