What if GTA 6 features Red Dead Redemption 2?

Rockstar Games recently released the first trailer for GTA 6, sparking the interest of fans. Since December, we’ve seen theories and rumors about the gameplay, map, etc. However, we are seeing more and more players seeing what can be found in the gameplay, what mini-games etc.

A new feature in GTA 6?

Among the players’ wishes for the new opus, one stands out: the possibility, inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2, to tie people up and put them in the trunk of a car. The idea was proposed by Reddit user Free_Fig_9885, who wanted a more immersive and interactive gaming experience. You can kidnap people from your trunk.