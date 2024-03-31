What did Sheinbaum say and what does she propose about the relationship between the United States and Mexico?

(CNN Spanish) –– Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s presidential candidate for the ruling Let’s Make History coalition, says she does not want a subordinate relationship with the United States, but one of equality, in which coordination and cooperation for development prevail. The case of winning the presidential election.

How will you address the migration crisis and the economic relationship between the two countries in your campaign proposal?

This is how Sheinbaum proposes to deal with the immigration crisis

In one of the key issues guiding the relationship between the two countries, immigration, Morey’s candidate believes we have to continue pushing for legal immigration with the United States and Canada, because northern countries need labor, he said. A press conference in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua on March 2.

The number of people attempting to illegally cross the southern border of the United States continues to rise. According to data from that country’s Customs and Border Protection Office, during 2021, authorities recorded 1,743,686 encounters with migrants, while the number rose to 2,378,944 in 2022 and 2,475 in 2023. .669 hit.

In early February, Republicans in the United States Senate blocked a bipartisan deal on immigration, including border security checkpoints and foreign aid packages for Ukraine and Israel.

Sheinbaum emphasized that he would insist, above all, that the best way, which solves the problem in the long term, is to invest in the places where the migrants come from.

“That will be and will remain our position, which is cooperation for development. “It is support for Mexico, but mainly for Central America and other countries where migrants migrate to reach the United States,” said the candidate who was supported by President López Obrador.

Sheinbaum affirms that Mexico already supports youth in El Salvador and Honduras with programs like Sembrando Vida. However, he stresses that “the United States can provide more support” and reach many more young people in Central America so they don’t have to migrate. “It will be more economical than building a wall, a fence… more economical than any other form of border patrol, and it also addresses the underlying issue,” he said in Ciudad Juarez.

The candidate took the opportunity to send a message to the candidates for the presidency of the United States. Whoever is elected in November, he said, “we will always defend our country, our sovereignty, that they don’t use Mexico as part of the election, and instead they want a relationship of coordination, cooperation with the people of Mexico, with their government.”

In his document “100 Steps to Change,” Sheinbaum says the rights of expatriates working in the United States will be “protected and protected.”

“There will always be good will for integration, but it is also up to us to demand respect for our sovereignty for Mexicans on both sides of the border. Integration yes, secondary no. We will never bow down,” he said during the formal launch of his campaign in Mexico City on March 1. said during his speech in the Zocalo.

Economy: The Business Relocation Plan

In his press conference in Ciudad Juárez, Scheinbaum highlighted this issue regarding the scope of the economy between the two countries. near shore or transfer of companies. He asserted that it should be used to move beyond the maquila place and create value chains that generate greater benefits.

According to the World Economic Forum, the near shore It is the relocation of operations to a nearby country, with the same time zone, taking advantage of the workforce, knowledge of manufacturing culture and years of experience of neighboring economies. This way, he says, the delivery time is faster and there is more certainty about the economic reality of neighboring countries.

The World Economic Forum highlights that Mexico, and Nuevo León in particular, is “moving forward a bit more slowly” and today finds “a very favorable situation for companies that near shore As a relocation strategy.

“What we have to see is that these industries that are coming to Mexico should be in the poles of development, such as the Southeast poles, according to the regional business of each of the states elsewhere in the country. ” Sheinbaum explained in Ciudad Juárez.

According to “100 Steps for Change,” the challenge for the presidential candidate to “take advantage of the economic situation is to replace imports, primarily from Asia, with regional production and with highly national content. “It’s about producing in North America what is consumed in North America.”

Sheinbaum says that “new investments must respect labor rights and provide fair and decent jobs and wages; should not produce disruptive effects, but should include and enrich the life of the community in which they are established.”

“We must, above all, promote cutting-edge industries that transfer technological capability and knowledge to the country,” the candidate affirms. It also specifies that “future investments should be committed to the rational and sustainable use of the environment and natural resources, with circular economy processes and with ambitious targets for the use of decarbonisation.”

However, according to the multinational human talent firm Manpower Group, the Mexican labor market faces a major challenge in this, as there are a large number of professionals looking for jobs in areas where there are few opportunities and, at the same time, companies with high demand. In professions specializing in information and communication technology (ICT).

Regarding relations with the United States, the document “100 Steps for Change” also states that the free zone along the 3,180 km border will be maintained with all its incentives, and that coordination will be strengthened to expand, improve and streamline. border crossing.

In addition, Sheinbaum proposes to “promote the definition and establishment of binational task forces to address specific criminal incidents, to facilitate cooperation and enhance the prevention, control, investigation and prosecution of networks responsible for drug production and trafficking.” , arms trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking, cybercrimes and/or crimes based on the use of technology and other international crimes.

In line with AMLO

With his proposal to invest in countries of origin, Scheinbaum would continue President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s strategy of bringing his social programs to nations like El Salvador.

In fact, according to the Government of Mexico, in a recent telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, López Obrador ratified a 10-point proposal to address migration, including approving a budget of 20 billion US dollars annually. “Support poor countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, where their people are forced to migrate out of necessity.”

Regarding the conditions for near shoreLike Sheinbaum, López Obrador talks about taking advantage to take him to the Southeast Pole. In fact, the current federal government has taken various actions to privilege investment in the south rather than the north, with infrastructure projects such as the Mayan train or the interoceanic train of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.