What can your connected watch do for you?

What are the main uses of your connected watch on a daily basis? Say it in our poll of the week.

This year, the Apple Watch will celebrate its 10th anniversary. Connected watches have evolved a lot in ten years. While the first models were sold as miniature versions of smartphones, including games available on their tiny screens, the uses have changed a lot.

Today, the main uses put forward for connected watches are related to sports activity monitoring or health. Thus, with GPS tracking for outdoor sports and monitoring of blood oxygen saturation, an increasing number of sensors are integrated to know whether you are breathing enough or not.

Connected watches can also find use in apps for those who still use them on a daily basis. This could be the case, for example, of navigation on Google Maps or quite simply contactless payment. After all, for some, displaying notifications on the wrist without taking your smartphone out of your pocket is a use that justifies wearing a connected watch.

What is your main use for a connected watch?

Certainly, in this situation, if you wear a connected watch, where are you located? Do you wear it mainly to monitor sports, health, notifications, or do you go as far as using certain apps? Let us know by voting in our poll of the week.

Feel free to elaborate on your answer in the comments below. As every week, this article will be updated at the end of next week with the results of the survey and the most relevant responses.