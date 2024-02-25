What are the chances of survival?

The five-year survival rate for people diagnosed with liver cancer between 2010 and 2015, across all stages combined, is estimated to be 18%. Panorama of cancer in France – 2023 edition.

Liver cancer: late diagnosis reduces prognosis

This cancer is one of those with a “poor prognosis,” meaning five-year survival is very low. However, as indicated National Cancer InstituteThis figure is “A statistical average that says nothing about an individual situation” Indeed, this percentage includes all cancers, so regardless of the patient’s age and health status, including various stages. The average age of diagnosis is 70 years for men and 73 years for women.

Furthermore, as shown by VidalThe five-year survival rate also depends on the location of the tumor: from 25% when it is more widespread to less than 10% when it is localized.

Often, these cancers are silent, meaning they cause few or no specific symptoms. Thus, it is sometimes diagnosed at an advanced stage, which explains the low five-year survival rate.