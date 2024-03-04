What are the benefits of dates?

In the middle of Ramadan, stalls are decorated with medjoul, sukkari, daglet noor, bouffaggus… Traders are working to meet the growing demand for dates, essential for breaking the daily fast. A symbol of blessing and tradition, dates provide a natural source of energy and essential nutrients, while delighting the taste buds of the faithful during this blessed month.

A fruit with multiple benefits

Dates, this fruit of the sun, are often associated with dried fruits in the West, but their origins extend from the lands of North Africa to the sunny regions of India, the Arabian Peninsula, and California. Grown in clusters on dates, they come in many varieties, each with its own nuances of color, sugar and size, but offering similar benefits.

Dates, a vitamin complex to store energy

Don’t let its modest size fool you, as dates have an impressive nutritional value. On top of his qualities, his energetic power is unmatched. Indeed, it is a natural source of vitamins (A, B1, B2, B3, B5) and rich in minerals such as potassium, magnesium and iron. Its high concentration of glucose, fructose and sucrose also gives it the power to boost your energy.

Companion for optimal digestion

Dates, Fiber Champion. A study published in 2015 in British Journal of Nutrition It proved: Daily consumption of seven dates for twenty-one days significantly improved stool quality in 21 participants. Amazing results that make dates a natural and delicious remedy for constipation and intestinal transit problems.

If you want to maintain a healthy weight, their protein content also plays a crucial role. They help control hunger and control cravings. As part of a balanced diet, dates can act as a slimming ally by promoting satiety and acting as a natural fat burner.

A super fruit full of antioxidants

Dates are rich in powerful antioxidants like flavonoids, carotenoids and phenolic acids. These precious allies work to combat the oxidative stress that plagues our bodies. By neutralizing free radicals, they slow down the cellular aging clock.

They are also a preferred option for people with anemia. With 100 grams of dates you provide your body with approximately 11% of the recommended daily intake of iron. This mineral plays an essential role in the production of red blood cells and promotes optimal oxygenation of body cells.

Recommended daily intake

Although dates are a true nutritional treasure, it is important to be cautious about their consumption due to their relatively high calorie content. With around 70 kilocalories per 100 grams, dates should be enjoyed less. However, a few handfuls per day can fit perfectly into a balanced diet.

Thanks to the abundance of fiber and natural sugars, dates make an excellent breakfast, which promotes feelings of satiety and welcome energy. Whether it’s to satisfy some morning hunger or to quench afternoon cravings, dates are there to delight you.

Fresh or dried dates?

Dates are mainly eaten in their dried form, where they lose some of their water content but keep their fiber and sugars intact. However, these fruits contain increased concentrations of antioxidants when fresh, including carotenoids and phenolic compounds. This antioxidant richness may decrease during the dehydration process required for dried dates.

Dates reach full ripeness and are loaded with sugar during the warm summer and fall months. Harvested in October, it is then packed to be available year-round. The ideal season to enjoy them fresh is from October to December, while they are mainly found in dried form the rest of the year.

Take some precautions

To extend the freshness of your fresh dates, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer. Dried dates can be stored for 6 months to a year in an airtight container away from light, moisture and heat. Also, to select quality fresh dates, choose dates with smooth, soft and fragrant skin, without spots. Choose dates with light, bright colors, pronounced sweet taste and intoxicating aroma.

After all, dates may not be right for everyone. According to American Magazine Healthline, people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome should avoid its consumption. The abundant carbohydrates found in dates are difficult to digest, potentially leading to bloating and stomach upset. As with any diet, it’s important to listen to your body and find what suits you best.