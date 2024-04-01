We’ve known for a long time how to eliminate lines at amusement parks. However, Disney retains them for a very specific reason

Hours and hours of waiting. A solution to this play exists and is called FastPass, but it is not always put into practice.

Solutions, but no miracles

Queues at amusement parks are a major bane of our modern society. Hours and hours of very slow queues to enjoy the attraction for three minutes (if you’re lucky). If the attraction period is so short, how come the lines aren’t faster? Is it possible that at this point in the history of our civilization, nothing has been invented to overcome them? Well, it’s been invented…but it hasn’t been fully implemented yet. Methods to reduce waiting times have always been tried. Fastpass, for example: Visitors pay a little extra to avoid queues and move through shorter lines more quickly.. This is a kind of “premium” pass that does not eliminate the hassle of queuing one hundred percent, but it significantly reduces the waiting time.

In the United States, there are also university degrees in designing more attractive queues for amusement park visitors. These are experts who draw conclusions that have been applied for decades : For example, a zigzag queue gives the impression that there are fewer people than a long queue, but in a straight line. The same goes for queues that go through tight spaces and allow fewer people to fit. : They give the impression that the queue is moving fast. But this is just window dressing: is there really a way to reduce queues?

Disney: The Queue Specialist

Due to the massive influx of visitors to its parks, Disney has developed techniques to reduce or even eliminate queues at its attractions.. Fifty years ago, park visitors paid an entrance fee at the main gate and a nominal fee for each attraction, but this was later abandoned in favor of a ticket book, which allowed visitors to access attractions in order of priority. Eventually, these too were abandoned in favor of a single ticket that allowed access to any attraction.

Photo credit: Disney

The advent of technology has also helped ease queues. The most common method is the virtual queue, which is known as the Disney park Premier Access Pass (final and one), which allows you to reserve a specific time to access the attraction through the application. Premier Access Passes have limitations, such as the requirement to be physically present in the park at the time of reservation, but they allow you to avoid waiting. Thus, the participants have to wait on the steps of the attraction with the rest of the visitors in this temporary contingent.

But then, if these passes are so effective, why are there still lines at Disney parks? This is often a practical question: Disney wants the attractions to be full all the time And, according to some experts, people don’t always arrive at scheduled times, forcing them to start the attraction without all the seats occupied, leading to wasted rides (and potential damage). silver).

Photo credit: Jose Garcia

But there is also a psychological element. As we have seen, Queue management is an art. Disney has invested a lot of time and money to ensure that those three hours spent in attraction queues are often the center of attraction, with guest entertainment, mini-shops and attraction-related extras. The attraction itself (pre-show). Additionally, for a park to feel complete, there must be guests eager to get to the next attraction, and without a queue, that message is not conveyed.. Disney’s approach follows a specific business logic. So while we understand that theme parks can significantly reduce lines, they don’t always choose to do so.