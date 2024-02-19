The Munich Security Conference ended on Sunday with pledges of additional “support” for Ukraine.

This weekend, due to a shortage of Western ammunition, the Ukrainian army withdrew from Evdiyvka. Alexei Navalny died in prison. US military aid to Kiev worth $60 billion has been blocked in the House of Representatives. Despite the crisis, parliamentarians have stopped their work for just two weeks.

The coincidence of these events plunged the Munich Security Council into confusion and uncertainty. This key annual event in transatlantic security cooperation ended on Sunday with promises of additional “support” for Ukraine, repeated after the Russian invasion two years ago. Now the Western camp is voicing its condemnations. “This year, the concerns are deeper and more visible. A reassessment of strategy in Ukraine creates uncertainty. It looks like we are in the final stages.”Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm Institute for Research, summarizes…