We tested Inazuma Eleven on Nintendo Switch. Fans of the series and video games will be amazed!

For years now, fans of this cult football license have been patiently awaiting the release of a future game in the franchise. After several development issues, it’s finally here as a free demo on Nintendo Switch. Mark is waiting for you on the ground.

Over the years, the Inazuma Eleven license has positioned itself as number 1 in the soccer RPG genre. With games on the Nintendo DS that appealed to both Japan and the West, it attracted millions of players. But after an 11-year absence, fans wanted only one thing: the release of a future game that had been announced since 2016. Here it is in a free demo on Nintendo Switch for the entire community to enjoy.

What is Inazuma Eleven?

As mentioned earlier, Inazuma Eleven is basically a football video game released in 2008 that was a hit in Japan. Despite some doubts, it was later adapted into anime and manga, each of which has its popularity in Asia. The series was then exported to the West in 2011 and met with some success, selling over 400,000 copies worldwide for the first opus. The game is oriented towards a soccer RPG where strategy is at the heart of the title. By using special techniques and tactics, players can gain an advantage over their opponents and thus win the match. There are many choices available to you during the encounter to win the duel. As you may have understood, you must use everything the game has to offer to win your matches. The long-awaited, demo of the latest game in the license, Inazuma Eleven Victory Road, is finally available and it’s already bringing a lot of players together.

A demo like no other

With this demo, the Inazuma franchise completely reinvents its gameplay. On the one hand, this new iteration ditches touch mode (for demo only) and the camera is positioned behind the character. Despite the limited content available (only solo and online matches) the gameplay is very rich and dense. Indeed, during the first encounter, numerous tutorials may lose some people and all the interfaces displayed on the screen may make you dizzy. But even if the content is quite weak, there are many rewards, teams and difficulty levels to be unlocked and will require dozens of hours of play for the fastest among you.

what else

However, the demo is not complete and much more content is expected. A story mode will arrive in a few weeks where players will be able to test out the first chapter. Expect more than 30 minutes of cutscenes with new characters and new techniques. Additionally, for those who don’t own a Switch, don’t panic, as cross-play is coming to PS5 and PC very soon. A video gallery system will also be made available to players to view different cutscenes seen during the story.