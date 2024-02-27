We saw the MG9, a hyper-aerodynamic electric car that recharges in the blink of an eye.

MG is definitely stocking up on new products at the Geneva Motor Show. In addition to its premium IM brand and the MG S9 SUV, the Chinese brand introduces a fourth new electric car, the MG 9, which is announced to be compatible with significant aerodynamics and a battery exchange. We went to meet him.

If European manufacturers are avoiding the Geneva Motor Show (with the notable exception of Renault, which will present its highly anticipated Renault 5 e-Tech), the Chinese are occupying the space with great new products.

As proof, MG, which presents no less than four new electric cars: the premium-oriented IM L6 and LS6, but also the MG S9, a fastback SUV, and its sedan version, the MG 9, which we will talk about here.

Record the aerodynamics

Like the MG S9, it is important to note that this MG has existed in China since March 9, 2023 under the name Rising Auto F7 (part of Rising Auto like MG of the SAIC group).

No wonder then, because only the logo changes. The MG 9 is a large electric sedan, measuring 5 meters long and 1.95 meters wide, enough to compete with the Tesla Model S. This MG has a fairly remarkable aerodynamics of 0.206, which is even better than the Model S (0.208). .

In terms of style, we get the look of the Nio ET7. Thus we see the heavily tapered headlights at the front and another block of projectors in the shields, while the fastback profile and rear light strip are still very reminiscent of the Neo sedan.

A technical insider

On the other hand, the interior is similar to the MG S9. Thus we get an enormous screen on the dashboard, similar to the Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen, which is made up of three screens: a 10.25-inch one behind the steering wheel, a 15.05-inch one in the middle and a third 12.3-inch one for the passenger.

MG9 // Source: Vincent Serger – Friendroid MG9 // Source: Vincent Serger – Friendroid

Everything is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, but, unlike the SUV, there’s a fourth 8-inch screen for rear passengers. trunk dimensions and the presence (or not) of a. Frank Not further specified.

Powerful and compatible with battery exchange

This new electric MG benefits from a more powerful engine than the S9, as a second engine makes its entry, enough to provide 400 kW/544 hp and 700 Nm of torque. Acceleration impresses, with 0 to 100 km/h completed in 3.8 seconds.

The battery is also big: we get a 90 kWh NMC (Nickel – Manganese – Cobalt) pack, which suffers from high power to show “only” 505 km according to the WLTP standard.

However, it maintains compatibility with battery exchange systems (“Battery Swap”, once again like the Nio), is enough to take advantage of the new battery in the blink of an eye. However, we do not know if this solution will be adopted in Europe.

Furthermore, MG has not revealed a release date or European pricing for the MG 9. In China, its clones are priced between 189,900 and 309,900 yuan (or roughly between 24,320 and 39,700 euros), but these prices will once be better. Europe. Furthermore, given the equipment and services, we have to expect higher prices than the current range.