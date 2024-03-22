We reveal in detail the secrets of Emma Stone’s makeup at the Oscar ceremony

A grown-up stoned Emma with a flawless complexion for effective makeup without looking “loaded” shone on Oscar night where she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Poor Creatures. Actress and producer known for her roles in The Amazing Spider-Man and Crazy, Stupid, Love alongside Ryan Gosling.

Here are the products and shades used by makeup artist Rachel Goodwin on actress Emma Stone.

This gel cream is suitable as a moisturizing base, it lasts for a long time. Plus that? Its silicone-free and fragrance-free formula. Singer Luann posted a video on Instagram praising its moisturizing benefits.

To get a flawless complexion, the makeup artist uses Golden Beige Radiance Stimulator for fair skin. Plus that? Porcelain Flower Extract, a Thai flower with illuminating properties for radiant skin.

This moisturizing foundation with buildable medium coverage for a healthy-looking complexion. Plus that? Its formula is with a complex of transparent pigments and molecules contained in 30 shades that allow it to adapt to all tones and undertones.

This liquid sculpting cream is pleasant and gentle to wear. Plus that? It instantly sculpts the cheekbones for a natural and effective result. It features an innovative cushion that allows the product to be applied and blended evenly

An illuminating blush for a perfectly glowing complexion!

A palette of 6 mini nude eye shadows. Plus that? An emollient, modular and invisible texture

This hot pink lipstick is reminiscent of the 90s. Plus that? Its light-diffuse pink pigments for an attractive finish.

This article contains affiliate links that may be eligible for remuneration from our partners. Prices quoted are indicative and subject to change.