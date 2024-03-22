“We must restore the place of general practitioners in the system”: Frédéric Valleteaux on seduction operations at the CMG Congress

The 17th edition of the French General Medicine Congress (CMGF) opens this Thursday, March 21, at the Palais des Congres in Paris. After a humorless speech by Professor Paul Frappe, President of the College of General Medicine (CMG), the Minister for Health and Prevention, Frédéric Valleteaux, took part in a question and answer game in front of an audience of general practitioners. His cause won.

It was with a funny story that Professor Paul Frappe began his opening speech at the 17th Congress of General Medicine France (CMGF). “It’s a God Story”, he said before delivering his joke and causing cheers in the huge, packed amphitheater of the Palais des Congrès in Paris. If the theme of this year’s CMGF is “Myths and Realities in General Medicine”, Paul Frappe immediately wanted to deconstruct the myth that emergency hospitalization rates are linked to accessibility to general practitioners, according to a study conducted by Emergency doctors themselves.

“Without pain, the discomfort is deep as the varnish is scratched. With a real crisis of confidence, where some lose their composure. Fear of abuse soon. After years of service. And so come to talk of unorthodoxy. If that means antisocial accused of being”Professor Frapp pointed out, excited “The Evolution of Professions that Crystallize Anxiety”by confiscation “Even from vaccinations, diagnostic tests, death certificates or the prescription of antibiotics”…

“More than ever, we need a clear political narrative, a vision focused on roles rather than activities”Launched by Paul Frapp, who faced the installed Minister of Health and Prevention, Frédéric Valleteaux, in the first row of the room. “We must reiterate that being a treating general practitioner today means stopping treatment in circles, establishing prevention and follow-up strategies with the patient. It means regulating access to care without restricting it. It means That rare door remains open for all reasons, for consultation, and to ensure after sales service.declared Professor Frappe, to thunderous applause.

The general practitioner pleaded for better “Recognition of Principal Occupation of General Practitioner”, is the key to better management of medical demographics, when hundreds of newly qualified doctors disappear from the healthcare radar each year. A specialist neurologist in training to be an aesthetic doctor, former Minister of Health, Olivier Veran had the opportunity to take a bit of a humorous dig without mentioning him.

CMG Scientific Committee President Dr. Cyril Bague also spoke, with his team, without hesitation, to question the place of artificial intelligence in the everyday lives of ordinary practitioners. “Instead of bearing it, let’s try to understand it”, estimated Dr. bag. Practitioners also spoke out against restrictions on sick leave prescriptions by health insurance. Say generalization “Suggesting too many IJs seriously calls into question our practices”, Dr. Baguio countered, justifying that this increase is significantly associated with a decrease in unemployment. He also insisted “The need to develop research in general medicine”deploring that is France “Far behind the United Kingdom”.

“I am neither Hospital Minister nor Public Sector Minister”

Paul Frappe then spoke to call the stage again. “It’s an opportunity to move beyond small media phrases, the prism through which ordinary practitioners perceive you”He told the minister by way of introduction before asking about the future of general medicine.

Although he did not give a clear answer to the question posed, Frédéric Valleteaux welcomed this “conversation” with general practitioners. “I have been in politics for 15 years yet people don’t know me that much.” The minister regretted that “Put in the box and “caricature”. “I clearly understood that when I was appointed, certain unions did not throw rose petals on my head to show their happiness”Frédéric Valleteaux insisted. “People who know me know that I am above all practicality and that I have only one mission: to improve the care of the French, and to allow health professionals to work in better conditions and above all to remove those stupid obstacles That prevents mixed exercises. I want to get solid results.”pleaded the ministerial representative, facing a silent audience.

“I am neither Hospital Minister nor Public Sector Minister”. “We have a collective responsibility to commit ourselves to making our system work better”he added. “We must trust the people on the ground, our system is too centralized, too Jacobinized, designed from Paris”Frédéric Valleteaux expressed regret. “We have to live together. The French are watching us collectively”he insisted

But how do we get young people to settle down? “We must restore the place of the general practitioner in the system”Accredited to Frédéric Valleteaux who believed that the attending physician “The compass, the pivot that accompanies the patient. It is he who knows him best”, “carrier”. If he accepted “open the door”Frédéric Valleteaux condemned the loss “in the common sense”. “Sometimes the real issue is not just a financial problem, but a real crisis of meaning”The minister noted, whether it is a hospital or a private practice.

Frédéric Valleteaux intends to simplify the practice of general practitioners. When asked about unnecessary certificates, he said “Conducive to introducing elements of simplification and flexibility in the health system”. “I am ready to work with you, certificate by certificate, to help you in the ministry and other institutions”. “You need to get rid of this kind of act,” The minister decided.

“I’m not going to revolutionize the health system”But “I hope to move the lines with you”Frédéric Valleteaux concluded.