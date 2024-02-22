Game news “We must do our part”: Wives and girlfriends of Helldivers 2 players are ready to join forces to support the video game of the moment

If there’s one game that’s got people talking right now, it’s Helldivers II: Sony Interactive Entertainment’s TPS, a bona fide success that’s spawned some pretty unique community gestures. For example, like here.

A universe that doesn’t take itself seriously

You’ve definitely heard about Helldivers II in recent weeks, and for good reason: the game has been a real hit on PC and PS5.After achieving the best launch on Steam for a Sony Interactive Entertainment game… and recently topping the most played games simultaneously on the Valve platform (ahead of Grand Theft Auto V. In short, a huge success this TPS developed by Arrowhead Game Studios is a Swedish and independent firm in which the Japanese manufacturer has full confidence.

To re-contextualize, Helldivers II embodies us Helldiver, an elite soldier with super-Earth forces aiming to dominate the galaxy. Yet each of its territories is dominated by an enemy: either by insectoid aliens inspired entirely by starship troopers, or by killer robots taken straight from the Terminators.

Thus, under the guise of “democracy” and patriotism, throwing out wild punchlines and music borrowed directly from the best national anthems, our helldivers go to war to conquer all possible planets. Helldivers II is intended to be a huge homage to genre films, but also a title with an unbridled atmosphere. (Which doesn’t stop him from proposing a specific need, controller at hand).

Democracy and support

What adds a very community level is this “war effort” where all missions from players around the world count towards the overall victory of the galaxy. With specific objectives given by the developers, but also the risk that the enemy will take back certain parts of the galaxyHelldivers II then adopts a dimension almost borrowed from board games in addition to its TPS and cooperative aspect.

And this is precisely what excites the crowd: on social networks, For example, unofficial accounts were created to summarize and describe the daily stats of all players, give instructions and encourage people to return to the game to win a spot. “For democracy”, of course.

This truly impressive community continues to grow, like this woman who just posted a video: Inside, She lists the best encouragements, phrases and other gestures to support your fellow player of Helldivers 2.

First and obviously above all else, promote missions, war, democracy. So, before he starts playing and serving his hometown’s daily duty, say things like: “A good insect is a dead insect.” Very nice sentence. If he asks you, “Honey, can I go play?”, tell him, “Of course, I’m doing my duty, so are you.” And finally, you can also say “Boys are waiting for you on the battlefield, democracy does not wait.”

This woman started a support group of wives and girlfriends for Helldivers 2 soldiers. ðŸ˜, The organic word of mouth marketing this game has generated is insane pic.twitter.com/UGcnJVex1r — JoÃ«l ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡´ (@WeAreJoel) February 19, 2024

Apparently, This whole performance – sounding very serious in front of the camera – is completely parodic, which fits perfectly into the atmosphere of the game, which certainly does not take itself seriously. “The word of mouth marketing generated by this game is absolutely insane”Internet users who share videos on X are also surprised. It’s hard to disprove: As of this writing the video has received 1.7 million views!

