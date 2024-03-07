We finally know whether the giant asteroid Apophis will be a threat to Earth when it approaches in 2029.

In an article published on the Western University website on March 6, 2024, an astronomer explains his work on the probability that the asteroid Apophis will hit Earth. An expert is more than reassuring. Presented as a threat upon its discovery in 2004, it seems this 365 km diameter object is far less dangerous than we thought.

Even its name heralds misfortune: Apophis, a giant asteroid discovered in 2004, once worried scientists. Western UniversityBased in England, it takes stock of things once presented by some as a threat to our planet.

335 kilometers in diameter

with it 335 kilometers in diameter, Apophis is one of the giant asteroids followed by experts around the world. Its closest approach to Earth will occur between 2029 and 2026. On April 13, 2029, it “graze”. In interstellar jargon, at a distance of 37,399 kilometers. This corresponds to one tenth of the Earth-Moon distance.

To avoid the risk of collision with Earth, scientists have calculated the possible deviations of massive objects near stars like Earth. 1.3 million asteroids.

“We calculated the trajectories of all known asteroids using detailed computer simulations of our solar system and assessed the likelihood of such an unlikely event”Paul Wiegert explains in his new study. “Fortunately, no such collision is expected”, it turns out. The results were accepted and published by Journal of Planetary Science.

What will it include?

Enough to convince even the most concerned about astronomical phenomena. The Journal of Astronomy explains what such a mass effect would represent: “Most of the steel framed buildings are within a radius of 15 kilometers. This will destroy other normal buildings within a radius of 40 kilometers.”

Even more terrifying, “If Apophis falls into the ocean, it will create a crater about 7 kilometers wide before the seawater returns. All nearby beaches will be at great risk of a tsunami.”