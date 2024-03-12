We finally know the dates to get your energy audit in 2024!

You have been waiting impatiently for them and finally they have been announced by the Ministry of Economy and Finance: Energy Check Dispatch Dates. So, when can you expect to receive this aid which can go up to 277 euros and which benefits 5.6 million households?

Increase in energy prices and equivalent support

Again this year, the Energy Check will again be automatically sent to all beneficiaries in 2024 Income conditions. Indeed, to make this more than a welcome incentive, there is no action to be taken, as remittances depend on household resources (whether you are an owner or a tenant). Checks are transmitted systematically by letter at the address communicated to the Tax Administration.

As a reminder, energy check amounts vary From 48 to 277 euros. Despite numerous complaints by consumer associations, again this year, there has been no change in the energy audit amount. Energy prices have risen again An increase of about 10% In early 2024. However, more households should benefit from the energy audit than in previous years. Some consumer organizations have informed the administration of the fact that 10 lakh households may be excluded from the system. Abolition of housing tax, which serves as a reference to determine eligible families. a quack Quickly deactivated by Bruno Le Maire. The Economy Minister has in fact confirmed that there is “No There are no losers “All beneficiaries of the 2023 Energy Check will receive it again in 2024 and those who think they are eligible, who did not receive it in 2023, will be able to claim it after the end of payments.

Energy Check: When will it be shipped?

After months of waiting, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has finally communicated this Energy audit dispatch dates. Hence the precious sesame seeds will be distributed Between April 2 to May 15 For about 5.6 million French people, whose reference tax revenue (RFR) is less than 11,000 euros per consumption unit. The exact schedule (depending on regions) has not yet been communicated.

Created in 2018, this system aims to replace social gas and electricity tariffs, to help the most ordinary households pay their gas and/or electricity bills. This is why it depends on the income ceiling. Find out 2024 Energy Check Quantity Scales Based on consumption units and reference tax revenue: