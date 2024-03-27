“We can’t undress”, Florian Maurice (Rennes) refuses to release his athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Zapping the national football Hugo Lloris: Big dates in blue

Which players will France U23 coach Thierry Henry list for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games? A few weeks before the event, Stade Rennais’ sports director refused to release his players. On the other hand, he wants to discuss with the FFF to find the best possible solution for all parties: “You can understand that to release four regular players from Stade Rennais to the competition is really amazing… We also have to understand the clubs. I believe That there is a very big club (Real Madrid) that is very clear and very clear about this. Naturally, we will do the best we can to be able to help the French team but the interests must be common. Not to take off the clothes of the French team. , even though I have a lot of affection for the France Espoir team or the France A team. It’s difficult for us, we have to understand.” As a reminder, each team must be composed entirely of players born on or after January 1, 2001 (ie aged 23 at the time of Paris 2024). However, three footballers born before this date can be included in each squad of 18 players.

Bluets program during the group stage

The Olympic football tournament will be played from July 24 to August 10. The French U23 team, who are in Group A, will face the United States (July 24 in Marseille, 9 pm), Asia – Guinea zone (July 27 in Nice, 9 pm) winner of the Intercontinental Play-off Qualified 4. ) and New Zealand (July 30 in Marseille, 7pm) during the group stage. As a reminder, the first two teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals. Before the start of the competition, the French selection, led by Thierry Henry, will play three warm-up matches in June in Chatreaux (Stade Gaston-Petit) and Sochaux (Stade Bonal). Opponents are yet to be decided.