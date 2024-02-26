Water in the gas between Luis Enrique and Kylian Mbappé!

“Sooner or later, at some point, we’re going to have to learn to play without Kylian. When I see fit, he will play or not play, as all coaches do with their players. I want maximum competitiveness for next season”. With these words, in a press conference, Luis Enrique justified his choice to replace Kylian Mbappé in the 64th minute. A very average hour of play on the part of a decision that did not please the respective main man, whom we were very upset with when leaving the Parc des Princes pitch against Rennes (1-1). FM editorial staff in match notes.

Water in the gas between the Spanish coach and the future Real Madrid striker? It seems so, especially if we rely on what is reported by the daily newspaper team This Monday. The media actually suggested that the two men had spoken during the past week, after Bondinois expressed his desire to leave the rest of the locker room.

Luis Enrique didn’t like it

And apparently, Luis Enrique clearly didn’t appreciate the timing of this internally made announcement, while Paris Saint-Germain still have a lot to play for this season, especially in the Champions League. So was this choice to replace Mbappé a kind of concession or human management to give its star player some rest? Only Luis Enrique knows, but clearly the Spanish tactician has it wrong.

Above all, as the media suggests, the player has lost his untouchable status. He will now be treated like any other player in the team, and will therefore be replaced or benched when the coach deems it necessary. PSG’s management has not sent any instructions to the Iberian coach regarding the handling of the Mbappé case. So we’ll have to follow very closely how the former Barca man manages Bondinois’ playing time in the coming weeks…