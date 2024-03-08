Watch the 70-year-old’s shocking reaction to Arthur’s tragic end in Red Dead Redemption 2…

At the age of 70, the Red Dead Redemption 2 player was devastated after realizing what happens to Arthur at the end of the game.

In addition to dying for, Red Dead Redemption 2 offers one of the most emotional stories ever in a video game. This is mostly due to its well-written characters, which touch the hearts of the players during some parts of the story. The game’s best character, as well as the best gaming protagonist in general, Arthur Morgan, is especially noticeable when players learn of his inevitable fate.

Take a look at Red Dead Redemption 2 below.

Spoilers for the game have been nearly impossible to avoid since its release more than five years ago, with some players lucky enough to be able to play the game blind, like 70-year-old gamer and YouTuber MojaveD. The player live streamed his first playthrough of the game and recently came across the scene where Arthur collapses to the ground, learning from a doctor that he has tuberculosis, which at the time was a death sentence in the game.

Mojavedi was emotionally overwhelmed by the scene, saying he “needed a break” during the recording. His game will still continue until the end of Chapter 6, one of the most emotional moments in the game’s history.

Arthur actor Roger Clarke will reprise the role and lend his voice to the Red Dead Redemption games and audiobooks about Western history, and he’ll do so while in character.

It’s truly amazing how Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to break hearts so many years after its release.