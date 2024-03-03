Watch out for these unmistakable dangers (and how to avoid them)!

Pasta, ah, the eternal question! Yes or no, can we eat it every day without endangering our health? So, to put an end to all these rumors that accuse them of all evil, I’m going to talk to you about this spaghetti, penne and other fusilli from a different angle. If we forget for a moment grandma’s stories about how eating too much pasta will make us look like balls of playdough, what’s really going on?

Choice of Pasta: A Matter of Quality

For all those who, like me, can’t resist the call of a steaming plate of pasta, good news! According to the National Nutrition and Health Program (PNNS), you can actually consume it every day. But beware, not just anyone. To maximize benefits and keep my Morello cherry figure (yes, maybe a greedy figure, right?), I always favor whole or semi-whole pasta. And you know what? They are seriously high in fiber.

On the other hand, if you choose “white” pasta, you are choosing a refined starchy food made from flour low in essential nutrients. The observation is clear: poor in fiber, minerals and vitamins. And while we know that fiber consumption in France is close to Maginot Line levels, including pasta in our diet seems like a fairly easy way to get back on track.

Accompaniment: Changes for better enjoyment

Cooking pasta is like painting a canvas: you have to know how to play with colors! When I prepare pasta, no butter, ketchup or cheese alone. Ah, when I think of these foods that can transform your health, I can’t help but think of this recipe for Homemade Tomato Sauce with Basil. A pure delight for the taste buds and a champion for our well-being.

Starchy foods are essential to our diet: they provide us with the complex carbohydrates we need for our daily energy. But without a good accompaniment, pasta alone is not enough. That’s why I love finding different ways to serve them. Why not accompany them with fresh vegetables and protein for a balanced meal?

And then, let’s talk a little about cooking. According to dietitian nutritionist Nicholas Obino, cooking al dente is key. If overcooked, the dough loses its water-soluble vitamins and increases its glycemic index. A little friendly advice: keep an eye on the timer!

Quantity and Quality: The Secret to Healthy Consumption

I see you coming: “But Julian, how much pasta can we eat? “Greedy friends, the golden rule is 100 grams per person, if it’s a main dish. Of course, adjust according to your appetite. As in Bordeaux, where I share my best dishes on “Apéro Bordeaux”, we know that the middle of good things How to Appreciate the Amount For those who like them as a side dish, a portion of 60 grams per person will be enough.

Allow me to digress a bit but did you know that bicarbonate, which I often recommend for other lesser-known uses, can also be used to make your pasta shinier and tastier? Amazing, right?

Hidden dangers and how to avoid them

Eating pasta is like sailing on the Garonne: you have to know where you’re going to avoid pitfalls. Among them, the dangers of reheating food in the microwave or even winter recipes that can sabotage your diet. My philosophy is that to know the dangers in advance is half to avoid them.

Favoring semi-whole or whole pasta, while keeping separate and watching portions, here’s a recipe for enjoying pasta without risk. If you ask me, I would say that they can also be your best companion in a balanced diet.

Hoping to enlighten you on this question, I’m returning to my stove to prepare a little culinary wonder that, I hope, will inspire you as much as I have. Remember: with a little creativity and following these tips, pasta can become part of your daily menu without fear of compromising your figure or your health.