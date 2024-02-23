Washington will sanction more than 500 organizations linked to the Russian “war machine”.

The White House announced on Thursday that “major” sanctions against Russia would be announced on Friday, in response to the death in prison of Russian rival Alexei Navalny, but also on the two-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia on Friday, targeting more than 500 related entities. “To his supporters and his war machine”A spokesperson for the US Treasury Department told AFP on Thursday, February 22. “This will be the largest installment since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began.”She emphasized that these approvals would be taken by both the Treasury Department and the State Department.

The White House had indicated earlier in the day that the sanctions “main” The announcement against Russia will be made on Friday, in response to the death in prison of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, but also to mark two years since the invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden met Alexei Navalny’s widow and daughter in San Francisco on Thursday. The 81-year-old Democrat accused Russian President Vladimir Putin “Responsible” His death was announced on February 16. “We already have sanctions in place but we are considering additional ones”He already said on Monday.

US Congress freezes aid to Ukraine

The United States and the European Union have imposed a battery of sanctions against Moscow since the outbreak of war following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Biden administration regularly assures Ukraine of its support, but $60 billion in US military aid. Currently blocked in Congress.

The United Kingdom, for its part, announced additional sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting more than 50 individuals and companies, particularly in sectors that allow the Russian military to provide ammunition, missiles and explosives, and “The main source of income for Russia”, such as trade in metals, diamonds and energy resources. London also announced new deliveries of missiles to the Ukrainians.